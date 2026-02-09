The homage to Sant Ravidas before the Union Budget announcement did not merely invoke a saint for symbolism; it signalled a deeper message of social harmony, moral confidence, and forward movement together. Revisiting the life and legacy of Guru Sant Ravidas is not just about remembrance. It is an inquiry into India’s civilisational ethics — how dignity is constructed, inclusion practised, and how social healing unfolds through sustained moral action. Born into a marginalised community and earning his living as a cobbler, Sant Ravidas infused everyday work with spiritual dignity. His challenge to hierarchy was ethical, personal, and deeply unsettling to entrenched social assumptions. His vision of Begampura was a moral one, shaped by lived experience. Ravidas reminded society that dignity cannot be conditional, and that harmony is not the absence of conflict but the presence of justice. In a civilisation often tempted by ritual over ethics, his insistence on equality within faith remains sharply relevant.

In recent years, India has begun to publicly acknowledge figures who were long revered in community memory but absent from national symbolism. Ayodhya airport’s naming after Maharshi Valmiki, and now Adampur’s association with Sant Ravidas, tell a larger story of transition. For communities long denied representation in elite public spaces, such recognition does not undo historical injustice, but it signals an attempt to correct the asymmetry of remembrance. In that sense, the Sant Ravidas airport is an act of social repair. A similar reworking of symbolism was visible during the installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament building, consecrated by OBC pandits. For centuries, ritual authority was monopolised by lineage. That moment quietly disrupted inherited hierarchies through participation. Sant Ravidas would have instinctively understood this. The same ethical instinct was visible decades earlier when Kameshwar Chaupal laid the first stone of the Ram Mandir in 1989.