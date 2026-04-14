The poster boy of Europe’s far right, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has suffered a crushing defeat after 16 years in power. This marks a serious setback for the “illiberal” model of democracy that had been gaining ground across several European countries in recent years. In October 2023, Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), which had been in power since 2015, was also voted out, with Donald Tusk leading the centrist Civic Coalition to power in Poland.

Opposition leader Péter Magyar and his Tisza Party have secured a two-thirds majority, winning 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament — enough to push through major constitutional changes. Orbán’s Fidesz party has been reduced to just 55 seats. The impact of the defeat will be felt far beyond Europe. It also sends a message to populist leaders worldwide that populism can take you only so far. The polarisation created by such leaders can also galvanise populations to unite against them, even behind relatively weak alternatives.

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Orbán has been a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, consistently opposing both European support for Ukraine and efforts to sever energy ties with Russia. His defeat is therefore seen within Europe as a setback for Moscow.

Donald Trump has repeatedly described him as a “strong,” “powerful,” and “respected” leader, praising his tough stance on immigration and emphasis on “law and order.” He openly endorsed him during the election and even sent J D Vance to campaign on his behalf. He was also supported by European populists such as France’s Marine Le Pen, the Netherlands’ Geert Wilders, Italy’s Matteo Salvini, and Germany’s Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Orbán had actively aligned himself with the MAGA movement, adopting the “Make Europe Great Again” slogan. Both Donald Trump and Orbán share a like-minded vision focused on anti-woke, anti-green, and anti-immigration policies. Orbán also built his reputation as a Christian nationalist, projecting himself as a defender of Europe against radical Islam and globalist forces. He controlled media, judicial appointments and key institutions of governance. His government forced the Soros-funded Central European University to relocate its operations to Vienna, Austria.

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His defeat is being celebrated by liberal and democratic parties across Europe, as well as by leaders of the US Democratic Party, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Reflecting these sentiments, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote: “Today, Europe wins, and European values win.”

For 16 years, Orbán resisted numerous changes in the EU on key foreign policy issues. In recent years, he opposed sanctions on Russia and blocked efforts to extend financial support for Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the Hungarian election outcome as a “victory for fundamental freedoms.” She is now hopeful to push for reforms in EU foreign policy decision-making, moving from unanimity to qualified majority voting. Already, incoming PM Péter Magyar has indicated that he may drop Hungary’s opposition to the EU’s €90 billion loan to Ukraine.

The opposition coalesced behind Péter Magyar with the single aim of defeating Viktor Orbán. They will now expect decisive action to restore institutions eroded under Orbán’s rule. Magyar was an Orbán loyalist until 2024, when he broke away and launched a campaign against the government. He rose to prominence by opposing Orbán, focusing on anti-corruption, restoring democratic institutions, and improving relations with the EU. He continues to hold firm anti-immigration views and favours pragmatic relations with Russia and China.

Magyar has also pledged to restore checks and balances and clean up institutions captured by Orbán loyalists. He has vowed to dismantle what he calls an authoritarian system and bring Hungary back into the European fold. He has called on the country’s president, chief justice, chief prosecutor, and other Orbán loyalists to resign. Addressing his supporters, he declared: “Let them leave, leave. Don’t wait until we send them away.”

Now he faces the task of dismantling the “illiberal” regime, healing a deeply divided society, rebuilding trust in institutions, and repairing relations with the EU. He argues that Hungary needs a complete change of regime rather than a simple change of government. He wants to stop state-funded propaganda. While amending the constitution, he also wants to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms, or eight years. If he achieves even some of these measures, the process of dismantling the illiberal model of democracy in Europe will gain momentum.

The writer is the Jean Monnet Chair and Professor at the Centre for European Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi