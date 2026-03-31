Obituaries of Vijaypat Singhania mention the multiple roles of the charismatic industrialist. A successful businessman, record-breaking balloonist and pilot, adventure-sport lover and author, Singhania embodied the slogan of his popular Raymond suiting advertisement, “The Complete Man’’. His hero was J R Tata, also a successful industrialist and aviator known for his ethical business practices. Singhania’s brutally candid autobiography, An Incomplete Life, is a confession of his complicated personal life, including unfairly disinheriting his elder son, and the King Lear-like tragedy in his last years, when his younger son Gautam stabbed him in the back and evicted him from his palatial residence, compelling him to stay in rented accommodation.

Curiously, most of the write-ups on Singhania ignore another hat which he wore proudly, albeit briefly, as the founder and owner of The Indian Post, a respected Mumbai newspaper which operated from 1987 to the early 1990s. My connection with Singhania was during his time as The Indian Post’s proprietor when I headed its Delhi bureau. He was an honest owner with an old world sense of honour, who loved a challenge and was open to new ideas. I respected him for that. His desire to start a newspaper emanated from his love for a journalist and a firm belief that his city needed a better newspaper. He chased his dream, despite the enormous expense and well-entrenched competition. The reservations of the Singhania clan, who control a huge industrial empire, did not deter him.