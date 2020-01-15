View from the right: Spiritual, not radical

In an editorial encapsulating the contents of the issue, the Organiser has criticised the JNU violence, blaming it on the influence of Marxism in the campus, and not focusing on “life building and man-making” as Vivekanand believed. In an editorial encapsulating the contents of the issue, the Organiser has criticised the JNU violence, blaming it on the influence of Marxism in the campus, and not focusing on “life building and man-making” as Vivekanand believed.

The latest issue of RSS mouthpiece Organiser is dedicated to the JNU violence and Swami Vivekanand with its cover carrying pictures of the Hindu spiritual leader and Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara. The headline reads: Spiritualise, Not Radicalise.

In an editorial encapsulating the contents of the issue, the Organiser has criticised the JNU violence, blaming it on the influence of Marxism in the campus, and not focusing on “life building and man-making” as Vivekanand believed.

“The ideas of Marx, Mao or Che Guevara, may be worth studying, at least to analyse their failures, but imposing and implanting them on Bharat would be disastrous. Even by conservative estimates, Mao killed around three crore in his great leap forward; Che-Guevara, the original master of extra-judicial killings, was directly involved in around a hundred killings and responsible for thousands more… Sadly, Maoism and his cultural revolution is an inspiration for some youth…”

It further suggested, “the warrior monk, Swamiji” was a better example to follow. “Spiritual Communism” was his Mantra.

Status Quo Violence

The Organiser’s cover story on the JNU violence has called the January 5 incident as “retaliatory” violence perpetrated by Left students on ABVP.

”According to sources, the Left-wing goons entered hostels, mainly Periyar, on January 5 to attack ABVP activists without any provocation. It was a planned attack by Left goons with the help of outsiders. After the masked goons were chased away from Periyar hostel by guards, they attacked the hostel building and started pelting stones and breaking windows. This must have been resisted by other students and ended up in retaliatory violence,” the article has said.

Suggesting a deeper objective behind the agitations in the university, the article has alleged that the protests against fee hike are actually to oppose the government and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Insiders in JNU say that protests in the name of fee hike and registration is only a small part of Left organisation agenda, the real reason is to create an anarchy-like situation across the country in the name of students movement and opposing the government decision on Citizenship Amendment Act and Article 370, and even the Supreme Court order on Ayodhya,” the article said.

In its introduction, it has called JNU a communist bastion where anybody trying to disturb the status quo has faced strong, violent reactions. Claiming that the foundation for the January 5 violence was laid by Left students on January 3 while resisting the registration process, it said, “Unless we don’t get into the detailed dimensions of the story, the real faces behind the violence will not be exposed.”

Anti-Bharat Libraries

In an article calling for youngsters aligned with Sangh idology to write more and more books so that the idea of “real” India can be articulated, the Organiser has alleged that Congress had banished India’s indigenous narratives from universities as part of a conspiracy.

“In the late 1960s, Congress and Left had an arrangement and division of power. Congress captured power of the government. Left captured power of academia. Since then, Bharat’s indigenous narrative vanished from the text books to the popular trade books. Guided and forced by left intellectuals, many of us started calling our history as mythology, our sciences as superstition and our all-inclusive culture as orthodox. In the process, the youth of this nation started getting distanced from the idea of Bharat, envisaged by Swami Vivekananda,” the article written by Shantanu Gupta has said.

Suggesting that the intellectual space had be taken over by the Left, Gupta asked the youth to write books and use social media to break this hegemony. “Currently, libraries are flooded with books having anti-Bharat narrative. To undo this, the youth have to come forward… If they call your Ramayana a myth, become a Nilesh Oak, to scientifically date the Ramayana. If they give credit of India’s Independence movements to a party or a small set of individuals, become a Sanjiv Sanyal to de-construct that. Become a Hindol Sen Gupta, to coin a missing term-Patelian thought, to counter the Nehruvian thought. Become a Vikram Sampath to bring the story of the extraordinary life of Savarkar to millennials. Become Uday Mahurkar to objectively assess a government, which is marching with a billion people. Become a Ratan Sharda or Sunil Ambekar to de-mystify RSS, one of the most misunderstood social movements of this country,” the article said.

