View From The Right: Scientific voting

An editorial in Organiser asserts that the successful testing of the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile is a “landmark feat of Bharat” and its “scientific and technological might” but during the election season, unfortunately, this moment of national pride has also become embroiled in a battle of claiming credit. The editorial adds that “we as voters should learn a lesson from the scientists which can become a guiding force for us while voting”. In the initial days, scientists had to fight hard to prove their mettle and significance of the research they were undertaking. “In the last few years, whether in space programme or in the case of defence modernisation, (the) political leadership has given a free hand to the scientists to carry out their experiments and scientific fraternity has also responded explosively by giving us, in most cases, more than what was expected,” the editorial claims.

It adds that as voters, we should also think about the future of Bharat and what is best for the future generations while voting. “Instead of getting into rhetorics and sloganeering of yesteryears, who has the vision and constructive programme for the Bharat should be our primary consideration. Who can stand by the conviction of the masses is the key. In a democracy, not just by the people or of the people but ‘for people’ is (an) equally, perhaps more, important aspect,” the editorial says.

Hindu terror

Accusing the Congress party of committing the “sin of conspiring against the Hindus”, an editorial Organiser asks: “Can Rahul-Priyanka (Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) wash away the sin of conspiring against the Hindus by just temple-hopping?” The editorial raises the question while referring to the recent verdicts given by separate courts in cases of Samjhauta blast case and Godhra train carnage and says that both these cases may look different, but the conspiracy hatched behind them was the same – building the narrative of “Hindu Terror” to cover-up “Jihadi terror”.

The editorial then accuses the Congress, calling it a “dynastic party that hatched this conspiracy to malign the entire Hindu society”. This party, it says, is now trying its best to prove its Hindu credentials. It claims that “after the janeu of the Gandhi scion, his sister, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, is showcasing her temple-hopping skills on the Ganga ghats.” “If we go through their game of devising non-existent concept called ‘Hindu terror’, it will become evident that the inheritors of the Nehru-Gandhi family are playing another game to fool people with the display of Hindu identity (sic),” the editorial contends. It adds that the UPA government, after taking coming to office in 2004, immediately removed the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002 (POTA). “The Mumbai serial blasts and attack through the sea route by the Pakistani terrorists, Kasab and company, were blots on the UPA. The series of blasts like Malegaon, Ajmer, Hyderabad and Samjhauta were happening every now and then. The UPA was under pressure to mend the terror policy, and suddenly the then home minister came with the ‘Hindu Terror’ theory which was further played by Congress again and again till 2014,” the editorial says.

Strained alliance

On the recent meeting of Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Bhim Army chief, Chandrasekhar Azad, an article in Panchjanya claims that the meeting has not just upset BSP chief Mayawati but has also created trouble for Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav. The BSP and SP, with the RLD, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh as an alliance.

The article says that after Priyanka’s meeting with Chandrashekhar, Mayawati “summoned” Akhilesh and mounted pressure to field the alliance’s candidates against the Congress in Rae Bareli and Amethi. Akhilesh does not want to field candidates in these constituencies but Mayawati is adamant. “The reason is very clear: Priyanka, by meeting Chandrasekhar, wants to attract Dalit voters in western UP and that is not acceptable to Mayawati,” the article claims.

It adds that the Congress is seeking a “baisakhi” (crutch) in the Bhim Army after the BSP distanced itself from the grand old party. The article says that the BSP had created its Dalit vote bank in western UP in a similar manner. It goes on to claims that Akhilesh is “soft” towards the Congress because “the Congress is the only option for Akhilesh at the Centre. But the options for Mayawati are open. After results, Mayawati can jojn hands with any party. It is noteworthy that she has been chief minister of UP four times and three of her terms were with the BJP’s support.”

Compiled by Lalmani Verma