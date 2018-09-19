View from the Right: Hindus besieged

The editorial argues that people are intolerant towards anything that is Hindu and deny proud Hindus even the right to exist and term Hindus as the intolerant ones.(Representational purpose) The editorial argues that people are intolerant towards anything that is Hindu and deny proud Hindus even the right to exist and term Hindus as the intolerant ones.(Representational purpose)

The editorial in Organiser claims that the recent World Hindu Congress held in Chicago was successful and it also provides the answer to why many people in India and the US oppose anything that is to do with the word “Hindu”. The editorial argues that people are intolerant towards anything that is Hindu and deny proud Hindus even the right to exist and term Hindus as the intolerant ones. “As they try to apply Anglo-Saxon intellectual categories to the ancient Dharmik tradition, anything to do with the idea of Rashtra (which is nationalism for them) is fascist… They stretch themselves to the extent of targeting the US for taking action against Osama bin Laden,” the editorial claims. It adds that the likes of Swami Vivekananda are real villains for this category of people as it was his clarion call that awakened the nation and aroused its youth to fight for the country’s freedom. He taught them the elementary lessons of taking pride in the ancient culture and patriotism. It is the misfortune of “these so-called liberal-leftist-intellectuals” that they cannot openly say so.

“Therefore, whoever by taking inspiration from Swami Vivekananda is involved in bringing Hindus together for the cause of humanity, they are rattled. Fortunately, Hindu Resurgence is a reality and the fight for restoration of Dharma continues. This is the sole message of the World Hindu Congress held in Chicago from September 7 to 9, 2018, (sic),” the editorial claims.

Kolkata crumbling

In the backdrop of the collapse of a portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata, a report in Organiser targets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the matter with a line from a nursery rhyme — “London bridge is falling down”. The report states that Banerjee had wanted to turn Kolkata into London. Immediately after becoming CM, she published her wish list and the transformation of Kolkata was on top of the list. Kolkata is yet to witness the transformation, according to the article. It adds that the only change noticed is the painting of buildings and public infrastructure in her favourite colours — blue and white.

“The government has been continuously neglecting the maintenance of infrastructure. The situation has become worse due to a top to bottom corrupt system and (the) existence of a powerful Syndicate Raj. Ironically, the nursery rhyme of falling London Bridge is becoming a reality in Kolkata, claiming (the) lives of innocent people,” claims the report. It cites previous incidents including the 2013 collapse of a huge portion of the Ultadanga flyover, which left three persons injured. In 2016, an under-construction flyover collapsed near Girish Park Metro Station, officially 27 persons had died and more than 80 were seriously injured. Two bridges have collapsed in the first week of September. Three persons died in Majerhat bridge collapse incident. Another bridge collapsed in Phansidewa, near Siliguri, North Bengal. “Looking back, the authority came to know something bad was going to happen. State Public Works Department had cited weaknesses in the 54-year old bridge. However, the PWD directed authorities concerned to carry out only beautification and patchwork,” the report claims.

Foreign fuel

On the uproar over rising fuel prices, Panchjanya appears to be defending the government on the economic front by claiming that there were global factors behind the rise in fuel prices. An article in Panchjanya also claims that the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar could not be seen seen as weakness of the Indian economy.

Citing the recent Bharat Bandh called by the Congress to protest the fuel price rise, the article says that facts show that the government had no role in price rise. The article says that the politics of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was also responsible for the situation. It claims that OPEC would prefer a rise in the price of crude oil while oil-importing countries would like fall in the prices. “The Government of India could not do much in this situation. The only thing it can do is increase the sources for importing oil and minimise the dependency on one country or organisation,” the article argues.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App