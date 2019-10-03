View From The Right: Going global

Going global

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, the cover story of RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya has said that through the Howdy Modi event at Houston Texas, Modi has not only showcased a new, rising India, but has also exposed the reality of the neighbouring country to the world.

Advertising

In a report titled ‘Togetherness Improves Credibility’, Panchjanya said, “The America which had the image of being the world’s policeman; which is needed by other countries of the world; on whose dias every leader wants to reach; the same America has come onto Modi’s dias. Modi’s address in Houston was that moment when the global superpower saw India as another superpower, when due to Modi’s magic the American president became a guest in his own country. In that moment America felt elated to find Modi in its company.”

The article said Modi made India’s stand clear on Jammu and Kashmir and the abrogation of Article 370. It said that through his references to 9/11 and the 26/11 attacks, Modi exposed Pakistan. It said the Houston event also showcased a new movement by India to connect with all expats across the world.

Attacking left liberals on the issue of terrorism, the article suggested President Donald Trump had exposed the lie of “terror has no religion”. “Till now, on the issue of rising terrorism across the world and in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India, the so called seculars would say terrorism has no religion and that it should not be associated with any faith. But President Trump made it clear from the dais that he would fight extremist Islamic terrorism jointly,” the report said.

Advertising

Gandhi on Savarkar

In its latest issue dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, Organiser has attempted to clear the air on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar’s clemency plea to the British administration when he was lodged in the cellular jail in the Andaman islands.

The article, written by J Nandakumar, has claimed that Gandhi was all praise for Savarkar and had called him “brave”, “clever” and “true son of Bharat”. The article has said that filing clemency pleas with the British was commonplace in those times and the narrative of a chasm between Gandhi and Savarkar, and the latter’s capitulation before the British power had been created by new-age leftist historians in the wake of Congress’s defeat post the emergency.

Quoting a note by Gandhi as published in a book, the article said Gandhi had positive views about Savarkar and his elder brother, GD Savarkar: “The Savarkar Brothers’ talent should be utilised for public welfare. As it is, India is in danger of losing her two faithful sons, unless she wakes up in time. One of the brothers I know well. I had the pleasure of meeting him in London. He is brave. He is clever. He is a patriot. He was frankly a revolutionary. The evil, in its hideous form, of the present system of government, he saw much earlier than I did. He is in the Andamans for his having loved India too well. Under a just government, he would be occupying a high office. I therefore feel for him and his brother.”

Swadeshi and Swaraj

In its special issue, Organiser has also carried an editorial espousing Swaraj and an article by Prof Bhagwati Prakash which has argued that India must shift from Make in India to Made by Bharat to realise the dream of Swaraj.

Claiming that liberal imports and FDI jeopardised the growth of domestic industry and trade and increased foreign ownership, the article has argued for “economic patriotism” and “techno-nationalism” through mandatory norms.

“To turnaround this situation of persistent rise in trade and current account deficits as well as in the deficit in investment income, and also to remedy our growing dependence over foreign investments. along with saving various sectors of the economy. from further slipping into foreign ownerships, India should chart a course of self-reliance and Swadeshi inter alia by developing ‘Made by India’ products and brands through endeavours like promoting and adopting techno-nationalism and economic patriotism,” the article said.

It said that the development of homegrown technologies and promoting these should be done “through mandatory norms and other methods”. It can alone help the country to launch ‘Made by Bharat’ products and brands to alleviate the country’s growing dependence upon imports and FDI. “Economic patriotism inter alia reflects one’s resolve to buy the Made by India goods, wherever available. Which can be said as pursuing ‘Swadeshi’,” the article added.

Compiled by Deeptiman Tiwary