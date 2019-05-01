View From The Right: Attacks in Sri Lanka

The editorial in the Organiser on April 30 comments on the recent attacks on luxury hotels and churches in Sri Lanka and a mosque in New Zealand. It says that when “Bharat is finding its own way to fight state-sponsored terrorism from across the border and trying its best to build a consensus on defining and tackling terrorists, a new debate is shaping up globally”. It notes that “though the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, a local group called the National Thowheed Jamath is considered the main executor”. “This is believed as the revenge attack in response to the Christchurch terror strike by a few white supremacists,” it adds.

Advertising

The editorial talks of the perpetrators of the attacks and notes that “first, we have to accept that this Jamaat does not consist of a senseless, directionless, poverty-stricken, uneducated youth. They are well-educated and well-to-do individuals, inspired by a fundamentalist religious thinking that essentially believes in converting the entire world to the same faith and there is a clear politico-religious ideology and modus operandi to this.” “When a demographic jihadism is considered as a threat by some whites, then it is termed as Islamophobia, but at the same time, the kafirophobia that inspires so many radical organisations is not even named,” the editorial argues.

It talks of another aspect: “The Jamaat works unconsciously to support these radical elements. In the name of charity or religious brotherhood, these people always remain in ghettos of insecurity.” It describes this “third layer” as “perhaps the most dangerous”. It argues that the Jamaat will use legal instruments and intellectual might “to either protect terrorists or project them as poor, exploited human beings. Distorting history and discarding evidence to glorify blatant acts of terrorism has been a common practice”.

Airline grounded

An article in the Organiser on April 30 talks of the Jet Airways crisis. It notes “that after many incidents of defaults on meeting liabilities on many occasions, the bankruptcy of Jet Airways looks to be an utmost possibility. If the bids of May 10, 2019 are not accepted by lenders, they would move to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016. And coming back from that point would be almost impossible for Jet Airways”. This would render “20,000 employees jobless” and also raise “question on the sustainability of already struggling aviation sector in India”. The article talks of the Indian aviation industry’s dilemma: The industry does not seem to be “sure which model (low cost or full fledged) of operation it should opt for”. “Profits of a few profitable carriers are continuously falling and most are making huge losses and this clearly indicates that on overall aviation sector is not in good health,” the article notes. It contends “that a careful look in the incidents over a few decades in the industry clearly indicate that the reasons for the problems in the aviation sector are not only limited to the operational strategies of these carriers but also the government’s policies on fuel pricing and maintenance charges imposed by the Airport Authority of India”. It goes on to ascribe the situation to a “regulatory failure to ensure good corporate governance practices.”

Advertising

“Moreover, the statuary committees seem to be not working efficiently. Independent directors failed to ring a bell. Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Aviation along with AAI could not check whether its policies are working well for the industry or not. This needs to be addressed. Besides these, there is a need to check the way financing is done in the industry,” the article notes.

Matter of degree

An article in Organiser on April 23 alleges that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s series of lies do not seem to end. It claims that after his lies on Rafale were exposed in the Supreme Court, “it has come to light that the president of the Indian National Congress has lied in his election affidavits filed both in Amethi and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies”. It says that while “we wait” for “the returning officer at Amethi and the Election commission to act, it is also time that Rahul Gandhi comes clean on these charges”.

A similar report in Panchjanya says that after Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, questions have been raised on the educational qualification of Rahul Gandhi. The report says that Congress has become defensive on the issue of educational qualification of its president. It claims that Indian politicians misleading people about their educational qualification is nothing surprising. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had once claimed that she has a doctorate from East Georgia University. “There is no such university across the world,” the report claims.

(Compiled by Lalmani Verma)