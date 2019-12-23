View From The Neighbourhood: Unsecular India?

Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament about the persecution of minorities in that country is “particularly ironic”, given the departures from secular ideals in India in recent times, Umran Chowdhury asserts. Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament about the persecution of minorities in that country is “particularly ironic”, given the departures from secular ideals in India in recent times, Umran Chowdhury asserts.

“If zealots,” writes Dawn on December 21, “guided by imagined histories are put in charge of such sensitive matters, and worse, given the legal powers to decide who is and who is not a citizen, disaster is sure to ensue.” While the editorial is arguably the most critical of the writings on the CAA, proposed NRC and the perceived majoritarian slide underway in India, it’s content and tone are hardly unique.

Tasneem Tayeb’s lament in The Daily Star while more wistful, is no less severe an indictment. She invokes Amartya Sen’s Argumentative Indian – the eponymous concept, and the way it was reflected in the values and discourse in India, from Ashoka to Akbar and Nehru and beyond. But that tradition of heterodoxy and dialogue has been eroded. And the article hints at the apprehension that it may be beyond repair: “But India today looks very different from the India of Ashoka or Akbar. The India today is being ruled by Hindu nationalist forces, who the people have mandated to powerfully aware of their agenda. The India today is on the brink of losing its secular character, its pluralistic practices. The CAA is just another sad artefact of the erosion. The divisive nature of the act has put the country into a dangerous path towards disenfranchisement of its 200 million Muslim population, and that too at a time when Islamophobia is on the rise across the world.”

Umran Chowdhury writing in The Dhaka Tribune asserts that despite the assurance that the CAA and NRC will not affect bilateral relations, there is a growing apprehension in Bangladesh about the rhetoric against the country. Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament about the persecution of minorities in that country is “particularly ironic”, given the departures from secular ideals in India in recent times.

He writes: “The situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 of the Indian constitution has been a cause of grave concern for the international community. Political prisoners now include former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, along with leaders of civil society and ordinary Indian citizens. After decades of neglect and draconian militarisation, the pent up grievances of Northeast India were on display during protests against the citizenship amendment law. Indian citizens are aggrieved at the intense divisive agenda pursued by Indian premier Narendra Modi. This stands in sharp contrast to previous Indian governments since independence. It is a sharp departure from the ideals of pluralism and tolerance espoused by the first Indian premier Jawaharlal Nehru. The BJP also came to power before. But its agenda was not as divisive as it is today.”

Musharraf verdict

While convicting former army chief and dictator Pervez Musharraf of treason and sentencing him to death, the three-judge bench in Pakistan did so, remarking that “howsoever high you may be, the law is above you”. While both The Express Tribune (December 18) and Dawn (December 20) broadly welcome the core of the verdict — that a military dictator is being held to account by the judiciary — both do have reservations about some aspects of the judgment.

The editorial in The Express Tribune makes two points. First, that the verdict did not go far enough: “While the judgment is generally welcome as a transformational moment in the country’s history, for quite too many – including renowned judicial experts – the court has only delivered selective justice by limiting the scope of the trial to just one person and letting his aiders and abettors go scot-free.” Second, that the judgment will be difficult to implement, and given that the army and government have spoken out against it.

Dawn takes strong exception to “the descent into medievalism”: The judgment has stated that if Musharraf dies overseas, his body should be brought back and strung up in a public square in Islamabad. While it welcomes, cautiously, the fact that the verdict will lead to a discussion on where the state is heading in terms of its judiciary, government and their relationship with the army, it also calls on society to consider the descent into primordial ideas of justice.

