On this great occasion of the 80th Independence Day celebrations of Bharat, I extend my heartiest congratulations to each Bharatvasi. I also pay my respectful tributes to all freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves to secure independence for Bharat.

Last week, during my visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, I had the honour of hoisting our national flag as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and commemorating the first hoisting of the Tiranga by our great patriot, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was a deeply moving experience for me to stand on the sacred soil where Netaji’s Azad Hind Fauj first raised the Tiranga on Indian territory on December 30, 1943. This occasion also brought to my memory Netaji’s visit to Madurai in September 1939 at the invitation of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. This historic moment inspired countless patriots of the region.

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Another deeply inspiring moment was my visit to the National Memorial Cellular Jail, where the great sons of Mother Bharat, Veer Savarkar, Yogendra Shukla, Batukeshwar Dutt, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, and many others were imprisoned and kept in solitary confinement by the colonial forces. Even today, the walls of the National Memorial echo the stories of courage, suffering, and supreme sacrifice of those who laid down their lives so that Bharat might live in freedom and dignity. The visit inspired me to pen this article as a mark of my homage to all the torchbearers who ignited the flame of patriotism within millions of people, leading the nation towards Independence.

I was immensely pleased to launch the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in the Andaman Islands on August 9, as we commemorated the Quit India Movement. In 1942, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, launched the Quit India Movement, giving the nation a stirring slogan, “Do or Die”. As a result of this call, a fervent desire for independence spread across the country. Today, thanks to the generation that stood against the colonial forces, we are fortunate to breathe the air of freedom and live with constitutional rights under a democratic system. Millions of freedom fighters across the nation fought with unwavering dedication and sacrifice, and many laid down their lives to see our Mother Bharat free.

Freedom fighters, be they from Kashmir in the north or Tamil Nadu in the south, from Gujarat in the west or Assam in the east, people belonging to all regions, backgrounds, ages, and genders, joined together for one common goal — the freedom of Mother Bharat.

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The valour of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, the enduring symbol of resistance during the First War of Independence; the courage of Mangal Pandey, the fearless call of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who awakened a nation with the declaration, “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it” — every voice strengthened the march towards freedom. V O Chidambaram Pillai challenged colonial economic domination by launching India’s first indigenous shipping enterprise, proving that the fight for independence was waged not only on the battlefield but also in commerce. The revolutionary zeal of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired generations to embrace sacrifice in the cause of liberty, while the indomitable spirit of Rani Gaidinliu kept the flame of resistance burning in the Northeast against British rule. In Assam, the young Kanaklata Barua, carrying the national flag with unflinching courage, laid down her life while leading the Quit India Movement. Bhagwan Birsa Munda and many other tribal leaders led historic resistance against colonial rule. Many more are the stories of resilience, courage and determination that can be pulled out from the pages of history. Together, they form a rich tapestry of courage and sacrifice, reminding us that India’s freedom was won through the collective resolve of countless heroes whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

As we celebrate this Independence Day, I pay homage to Tiruppur Kumaran, popularly known as Kodi Kaatha Kumaran (Kumaran, the protector of the flag). He came to be known by this title after sacrificing his life in Tiruppur (my hometown) during the freedom struggle, refusing to let the national flag fall even in the face of death.

Even at a young age, the flame of patriotism burned brightly in Kumaran’s heart. Inspired by the call “Swaraj is our birthright”, he joined the freedom struggle. Deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, Kumaran founded the Desabandhu Youth Association to awaken the spirit of nationalism within the people, especially the youth. Kumaran firmly believed that true freedom could be achieved only when people became conscious of the injustices of colonial rule and developed the courage and clarity to resist them. Committed to Gandhian principles of social reform, he actively championed the cause of prohibition, viewing it as an essential step towards social and national regeneration. As part of this, he participated in the picketing of toddy shops, encouraging people to shun alcohol and embrace self-discipline in the larger cause of India’s freedom.

Holding the national flag in his hands and accompanied by a few brave souls, Kumaran led a march on January 10, 1932, during the Civil Disobedience Movement. Powerful chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed in the streets of Tiruppur. The colonial forces attacked the group and Kumaran sustained head injuries, laying down his life for the nation with ‘Vande Mataram’ on his lips and the flag held close to his body. He was only 27 years old.

As I write down the age of Tiruppur Kumaran, I am reminded of other youths who sacrificed their lives for Mother Bharat, including Bhagat Singh (23), Sukhdev (23), Rajguru (22), Khudiram Bose (18), Kanaklata Barua (18), Anant Laxman Kanhere (19) and Vanchinathan (25), and many more.

I commend the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing the unsung heroes of our national movement to the centre stage. I pay my tributes to the known and the unknown freedom fighters.

On this momentous occasion, let us reflect and renew our commitment to our motherland. Let us dedicate ourselves to building a Viksit Bharat @ 2047 in this Amrit Kaal and work together for the progress and prosperity of our nation. That will be the most fitting tribute we can pay to the bravehearts who fought with unwavering courage and sacrificed their lives to win our freedom.

Jai Hind. Long live Mother Bharat.

The writer is the Vice President of India