The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that Bharat’s growth story is always sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas. In the past 25 years, he has touched the lives of crores of people, especially those belonging to the weaker and disadvantaged sections.

Referring to backward districts as “Aspirational Districts”, border villages as “Vibrant and First Villages” and the Northeast as Ashtalakshmi reflects a transformative approach that has transformed geographical marginalisation into empowerment.

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Another major step towards ensuring inclusive growth has been our focus on the Blue Economy. In the 1960s, with the Green Revolution, we tackled the problem of acute hunger. Bharat today ranks among the top global producers of rice, wheat, pulses, and millets, reinforcing its role in global food security. The White Revolution ended India’s chronic milk shortage and dependence on imported dairy products. Bharat is now the world’s No. 1 milk-producing country and, as a result, protein deficiency has drastically reduced, especially among children.

The Blue Revolution is set to be another success story. Nature has blessed our country with more than 11,000 km of coastline. We have a rich maritime tradition. We have an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) extending over nearly 24 lakh square km. Bharat has a large amount of marine wealth. Yet much of this potential remained untapped for decades. Most of our fishing activity remained close to the shore. Today, we are ready to look beyond the horizon. The deep waters of our EEZ and the high seas present immense opportunities for sustainable harvesting of high-value fish such as tuna.

In 2019, with the creation of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the fisheries sector got a ministry of its own for the first time. PM Modi had said that the blue chakra in our national flag represents the potential of the Blue Revolution and the ocean economy.

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In the past decade, India’s fisheries and aquaculture sector has emerged as a sunrise sector. Bharat is now the second largest fish-producing country, contributing around 8 per cent to global fish production. The sector supports the livelihoods of nearly 3 crore fishermen and fish farmers and contributes significantly to food security and nutrition. India’s fish production reached more than 195 lakh tonnes in 2024-25.

I recently attended two events organised by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. One was the national launch programme for promoting sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas and providing letters of authorisation to Indian-flagged vessels in Odisha. The second was the fisheries outreach programme in Lakshadweep. In Odisha, I was pleased to inaugurate the initiative taken by the ministry. It reflected the collective resolve of the Union government, the state government, our institutions, and our fishing communities to move towards a new era of growth, sustainability and prosperity in marine fisheries. When I visited Lakshadweep last month on my first official visit as Vice President, I was extremely pleased to note that many fisheries development projects have been approved for Lakshadweep under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The Union Budget 2025-26 recognised the untapped potential of the deep waters of our EEZ and announced an enabling framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from the EEZ and the high seas. This progressive framework enables our fishermen to venture confidently into these new frontiers. I am particularly happy that the new framework places our fishermen at its centre. The Fisheries Rules for the EEZ and the Guidelines for Fisheries in the High Seas in 2025 mark a new beginning for Mother Bharat. It gives priority to issuing letters of authorisation to fisheries co-operatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations and Indian fishermen. Lakshadweep, with a land area of about 32 square km, has nearly 145 km of coastline, a lagoon area of about 4,200 square km, territorial waters extending over 20,000 square km and an Exclusive Economic Zone of about 4 lakh square km. It alone accounts for nearly one-sixth of India’s EEZ. This is our true maritime strength, which sends out a powerful message. When individuals work alone, they do make progress, but when they work together as a team, they create a transformation.

India’s seafood today reaches more than 120 countries. During the last financial year alone, our exports touched an impressive figure of more than Rs 73,000 crore, an increase of over 140 per cent since 2013-2014. The world has developed confidence and belief in the quality of Indian seafood. Digital authorisation systems, vessel tracking, international certification, and other steps will help Indian seafood command even greater respect in premium global markets. However, as we pursue growth, we must never forget our responsibility towards nature. The sea has nourished humanity for thousands of years. It is our sacred duty to preserve it for thousands of years to come. Sustainable fishing is a moral responsibility. The new guidelines are a positive step in this direction. They rightly emphasise compliance with conservation measures and a firm stand against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Deep-sea and high-seas fisheries can create employment not only in harvesting, but also in processing, cold chain, transportation, packaging, logistics and export services. It can create opportunities for our youth. It can provide greater participation for women in processing and value addition. It can strengthen the economic life of coastal India.

As we move towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, we are committed to making the Blue Economy inclusive and sustainable. In this journey of the Blue Revolution, each sector has a job to do. Our fishing communities will power India’s Blue Economy. I am glad that the Fisheries Ministry, under the leadership of PM Modi, is making significant strides towards a new era of growth, sustainability and prosperity.

I urge the youth to view fishing not as an inherited occupation alone but as a modern profession driven by science, technology, innovation and global opportunity. I urge our institutions to continue supporting our fishing community with knowledge, technology and finance. So let us move forward with confidence, and together build a stronger coastal Mother Bharat.

The writer is Vice President of India