Independent India has seen 15 prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Damodardas Modi. They served the country in different socio-political and economic scenarios, addressing a variety of challenges to the best of their abilities. The saga of the present incumbent tells a unique story. Decoding Prime Minister Modi is instructive in the context of the unfolding of India in the 21st century.

On June 10, Narendra Modi becomes the elected Prime Minister with the longest tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing Nehru’s record by a day. He has three more years to go in this term. The achievement is significant because it comes in an era of unprecedented political competition, coalition dynamics, 24-hour media scrutiny, and the rise of social media-driven public discourse. Since first taking oath on May 26, 2014, he has secured three consecutive mandates from the people, becoming the first Prime Minister since Nehru to achieve this.

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When Nehru was PM, India’s population was only 14 crore. It swelled up to 140 crore during Modi’s time, presenting complex challenges on a range of governance issues. Few will disagree that Bharat has risen to a new level during this period. The general perception is that Modi is the lone option for many more years as Prime Minister.

The Modi phenomenon

Born to parents of modest means, Modi worked as a tea vendor in Vadnagar, Gujarat, assisting his father. To travel from there to the PM’s office in South Block in the national capital is an extraordinary achievement.

His was a journey of self-realisation, of understanding Bharat, the people and their problems, envisioning the destiny of our country as “Swarnim Bharat” and striving for the realisation of this vision. His mind was primarily shaped by his early association with the RSS. For most of his life, he quietly went about discharging the duties assigned by the RSS, Jana Sangh and BJP at various levels, staying unheard, unseen and unsung. In the process, he acquired immense organisational abilities, clarity of thought, courage to dream of India’s destiny and ability to rise to the occasion when the call for duty to the nation knocked at his door.

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The break and the tidings

At 51, Modi became the youngest Chief Minister of Gujarat without even being an MLA. He demonstrated his abilities from day one, unleashing and channelising the entrepreneurial abilities and energies of the people of Gujarat. His 13-year, unbroken tenure as CM was eventful in several ways.

The Gujarat model that emerged during his tenure captured the imagination of the people of the country. The events during 2009-14, and the public discourse around them — the governance crisis, degeneration of democratic and governance institutions, the reign of corruption, sniping from across the border, economic issues, declining status of Bharat in the global scheme of things — led people towards despondency. The people of Bharat yearned for a leader who could deliver and make a difference to their lives and to the stature of the country. They found such a leader in the then Gujarat CM, who had already delivered and made a difference at the state level.

The 2014 Lok Sabha elections

Modi led the NDA to victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. For the first time, the BJP secured a majority on its own. I am glad to have been one of the senior leaders of the BJP who strongly pitched for Modi as PM. It was the beginning of a new era in the annals of Bharat. Modi repeated this stellar performance in the next two elections in a row. He has come to stay as the shaper of India’s destiny.

Modi’s work speaks for him

It is one thing to come to power and another to stay there. Shifting loyalties are the order of the day. But Modi has defied this, that too at the national level. This speaks for his performance both as Gujarat CM and as PM. The BJP had been able to expand its footprint across the country, and is now in over 20 states, including in the Northeast, and making inroads in the South as well.

Transformation of Bharat

In his 25 years as CM and then PM, Modi introduced a new lexicon of development and governance that connects with the aspirations of the people. His understanding of and approach to policy making and governance hinge on comprehensiveness and delivery of results. He is an unmatched task master, setting clear goals and time frames. PM Modi’s mantra includes responsibility, transparency, accountability, reforms, and growth with social inclusion.

PM Modi believes that Bharat’s transformation can’t be realised without the people’s participation. Swachh Bharat was made into a people’s movement with the construction of over 12 crore individual household toilets; over 4 crore houses were built for the poor; over 57 crore bank accounts opened under JAM; Rs 45 lakh crore transferred to beneficiaries under DBT; LPG connections for over 10 crore women toiling in kitchens inhaling smoke. Over 24,000 crore digital transactions through UPI made our country the global leader in real-time digital payments; 80 crore people got food support during the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to get it. Modi’s philosophy is “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas”. Every day of his governance is guided by this principle.

PM Modi pioneered human resource development with a massive expansion in educational and health institutions. IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS have increased manifold across the country. Ayushman Bharat is the world’s largest publicly funded health programme.

PM Modi does not believe in stereotypes. Appeasement is not the right option. The abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, introduction of GST reforms against much opposition, 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies are clear pointers.

Modi has left an indelible impression on internal and national security. Left-wing extremism is almost wiped out. Surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor taught effective lessons to those casting an evil eye on us.

Our foreign policy is no different. PM Modi made it clear that it will only be aligned with national interests and not individual countries. The voice of Bharat now matters at all global dialogue tables. Several leaders are keen to foster personal relationships with our PM.

Modi and the Mission

I observed PM Narendra Modi’s thought processes and work for a few months after he assumed office in 2014, in order to assess his mission. I then publicly stated that MODI stands for “Making of Developed India”. After these 12 years, I have no hesitation in rechristening MODI as the “Man of Destiny for India”. That destiny is Swarnim Bharat. Bharat is safe and secure in his hands. I wish Narendra Damodardas Bharat Modi all the best in his endeavours.

The writer is the former Vice President of India