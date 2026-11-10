Bharata, after whom our country takes its name, was conceived in a forest. His parents, Dushyanta and Shakuntala, meet and marry in a forest; the rest we know – the father’s journey back to his urban world, the curse of forgetfulness, the little boy Bharata raised by a single mother and the forest.
That the man, after whom this landmass would come to be named, should have been conceived in a forest is telling. Something shifts in Rabindranath Tagore’s philosophy when he recognises this, that we are a forest people, and that it was unlike Europe, whose mind was shaped by the sea: “In the sea, nature presented herself to those men in her aspect of a danger, a barrier which seemed to be at constant war with the land and its children. The sea was the challenge of untamed nature to the indomitable human soul … This refers to a people who live by the sea, and ride on it as on a wild, champing horse, catching it by its mane and making it render service from shore to shore. They find delight in turning by force the antagonism of circumstances into obedience. But in the level tracts of Northern India men found no barrier between their lives and the grand life that permeates the universe. The forest entered into a close living relationship with their work and leisure, with their daily necessities and contemplations. They could not think of other surroundings as separate or inimical. So the view of the truth, which these men found, did not make manifest the difference, but rather the unity of all things. They uttered their faith in these words: Yadidam kinch sarvam prana ejati nihsratam (All that is vibrates with life, having come out from life).”
Tagore is, of course, going back to the Aranyakas, the Vedic texts whose name derives from the forest; to the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, the great forest. That a text could cover such a wide range of subjects, the atman-brahman, neti neti (not this, not that), creation, sacrifice, and even dreams, owes, without a doubt, to its forest-form and forest-mind. These thoughts could have come only from a forest location, a space outside human ordering and a space more physically and philosophically accommodative than any other on the planet.
“When one tears out the tree from its roots,/the tree can grow no more,/out of which root the man grows forth,/when he is struck down by death?” It is the intimation of this self-and-species destruction in the Brihadaranyaka that Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay writes about in Aranyaka, possibly the Subcontinent’s earliest environmental autofiction, where Satya (a character like Bandyopadhyay himself, but whose name, meaning “truth”, gives it a metaphysical texture) oversees the cutting down of forests in Bihar. Later, in Ichhamati, his last novel, he would say it more directly: After spending a long paragraph on cataloguing the plant life by the river Ichhamati, he would, as if to summarise, write: “Their voices, their stories, are the real history of our nation”.
The equivalence of the forest and nation is not new. Here is Bana Bhatta – the forest, “bana”, sits in his name – in Kadambari, 7th century CE: “The forest seems at times and at places to flaunt the trappings of a sovereign state as it were, as its herds of deer wave their chamaras or bushy tails, and bands of wild elephants circle around, the one an insignia of royal power and the other an arm of the defence force”. Without vanavas, living in the forest, there could have been no Ramrajya. Tagore the literary critic notices this: “In the Ramayana, we are led to realise the greatness of the hero, not in a fierce struggle with Nature, but in sympathy with it … Sita asks about the flowering trees, and shrubs and creepers which she has not seen before.”
Tagore calls Valmiki’s Rama “giri-vana-priya”, lover of the mountain and forest. There are no real forests in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part I (The Rise of a Legend), only VFX and green screens, an ironically honest commentary about the disappearing forests in India. His Rama is like a European warrior, who thinks of “nature as a barrier”. We are the least Indian we have ever been.
Roy, a poet and writer, is professor, Ashoka University. Views are personal