Bharata, after whom our country takes its name, was conceived in a forest. His parents, Dushyanta and Shakuntala, meet and marry in a forest; the rest we know – the father’s journey back to his urban world, the curse of forgetfulness, the little boy Bharata raised by a single mother and the forest.

That the man, after whom this landmass would come to be named, should have been conceived in a forest is telling. Something shifts in Rabindranath Tagore’s philosophy when he recognises this, that we are a forest people, and that it was unlike Europe, whose mind was shaped by the sea: “In the sea, nature presented herself to those men in her aspect of a danger, a barrier which seemed to be at constant war with the land and its children. The sea was the challenge of untamed nature to the indomitable human soul … This refers to a people who live by the sea, and ride on it as on a wild, champing horse, catching it by its mane and making it render service from shore to shore. They find delight in turning by force the antagonism of circumstances into obedience. But in the level tracts of Northern India men found no barrier between their lives and the grand life that permeates the universe. The forest entered into a close living relationship with their work and leisure, with their daily necessities and contemplations. They could not think of other surroundings as separate or inimical. So the view of the truth, which these men found, did not make manifest the difference, but rather the unity of all things. They uttered their faith in these words: Yadidam kinch sarvam prana ejati nihsratam (All that is vibrates with life, having come out from life).”