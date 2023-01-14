Vamsee Juluri writes: Lessons on nationalism, globalism – and Hinduism – from RRR

Many in India and the diaspora are rightly feeling cheerful about the success of RRR at the Golden Globe Awards.

Some critics, of course, are concerned about identity and appropriation issues in and around the movie. In parts of the US media that hold a rather monolithic view of South Asian politics, critics warned RRR’s Western fans that the movie had some “regressive” politics and themes (“because Ram” as one might put it these days). In India, some critics have said that the movie fails to do justice to subaltern viewpoints, portraying Bhim as subservient to Ram, for example.

These academic debates are well-known, but there is a broader lesson from RRR’s growing global profile that is both practically useful – and urgently relevant – for everyone confused and confounded by questions of identity in a world that is both intensely global, and yet deeply nationalistic, at political, cultural, and existential levels.

Indians, and by extension, India, I believe face a crisis of lack of understanding and competence in international communication, which might have been less alarming in a less interconnected time in the past, but is proving disastrously divisive and self-defeating for us at this time — whether this “us” is what these days is called “Left” or “Right”. After colonialism, after the declining Nehruvian experiment, after Mandal and Mandir and Masjid and all that has come, we are more confused than ever, in my view, about what it means to invoke a sense of togetherness in the name of the nation, in the name, specifically, of India.

How do we communicate, as Indians and as all the multiple identities that often go alongside being Indian, in regional, local, religious or cultural terms? Is there a lesson from RRR’s global appeal, which might be nationalism, or might be despite nationalism?

There are two examples from the past few days we could consider here.

The first of these was about RRR. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that RRR had made Telugus proud only to be rebuked by singer Adnan Sami who insisted that the Telugu evocation would stoke separatism just like Partition had once done.

Was it a case of cultural misunderstanding by Sami, or just social media fingers? I do not know, but this incident was a stark reminder of how ludicrous the obsession with policing “anti-nationals” has become in some circles.

As a Telugu person myself, and one who saw the division of our state into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana unfold in my own life, I thought that the chief minister’s comment about the “Telugu flag” flying high (and RRR’s own rather explicit Telangana-Andhra brotherhood themes), was a welcome gesture in celebrating our own historical “unity in diversity” as it were. Suggesting that a “Telugu flag” might be hostile to the “Indian flag” as Sami did, seemed bizarrely misplaced (and I hope he realises that we Telugus actually have a bit of a friendly claim on being able to call the Indian flag itself a “Telugu flag” because of Pingali Venkayya!)

The second example of “anti-national” invocations that misfired is not about RRR though and is actually a bit more disturbing.

A Hindu temple of the Swaminarayan tradition in Australia was desecrated recently with graffiti praising Sikh militant leader Jarnail Bhindranwale and condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is peculiar about the reactions to this incident is that the temple management condemned the incident on social media not for being “anti-Hindu”, but rather explicitly for being “anti-India”.

Although some anti-Hinduphobia activists clearly saw the vandalism as anti-Hindu in nature (after all, if the grievance of the perpetrators was with “India”, why did they not protest at the Indian mission, why did they pick on a Hindu temple?), it is a telling comment on the naivety or complicity of many in the Indian diaspora with a dated conception of nationalism in a global age.

Simply put, the phrase “anti-national” or “anti-India” does not mean anything negative at all in a global context today where there are people, not only non-Indians but even fellow South Asians, who do not see being “anti-India” as a sin, crime, or problem in any way.

To an average Australian or Canadian or American, someone of South Asian descent claiming to be a proud Indian or proud Tamil or Kashmiri or Punjabi does not really make a difference. The diaspora can’t simply expect a phrase that might have some currency in India to have the same persuasive effect in a global context, unlike say, a universal, human rights concept that highlights something far more fundamental, like religious hatred.

If a Hindu temple is attacked, the word for it is “Hinduphobic”, not “anti-India.”

Yet, this is where much of the diaspora and the patriotic Indian’s conversation is stuck these days, a result perhaps of too much state and social media indoctrination at near-religious levels around the label of the nation.

To conclude on a less pessimistic note though, I believe RRR is still more evocative of a harmony between the universal, national and local than critics would admit.

Some in the West might fault the movie for its monolithic depiction of the British as cruel racist colonisers, but the fact remains that this did not prevent a lot of Western viewers from being entertained, and charmed, by RRR’s unique mix of Telugu-nativity and pan-Indian diversity.

At the end of the day, we humans probably want stories where the underdog rises again from defeat and pain to win, and where a man seemingly on the wrong side of the story actually turns out to be not quite so at all.

And we humans, most of all, perhaps want to see movies in which as heroic, strong, and decent as our heroes are, they are only human, and our planet, with its forests, animals, goddesses, and gods is more than human — Anthropocene and anthropocentricity notwithstanding.

RRR roared for the gods; not “my gods” or “your gods”, but just “the gods”, and it showed.

The writer is professor of media studies at the University of San Francisco