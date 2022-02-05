Uttar Pradesh is Ganna Pradesh

Success stories are those that have definitive, durable and widespread impact. Uttar Pradesh’s sugarcane industry qualifies as one, on all counts. The state has overtaken Maharashtra to be India’s top sugar producer in the last five seasons (October-September) from 2016-17. It has also become the largest ethanol producer and the only state to achieve 10 per cent blending in petrol in 2020-21, one year ahead of the target for all-India. These are not overnight accomplishments. Every regime over the last two decades has built on the work of its predecessor, generating a cumulative and durable impact.

Till 2003-04, UP’s sugar mills together could crush barely 4,00,000 tonnes of cane per day (tcd). The Samajwadi Party government’s Sugar Industry Promotion Policy of 2004 induced large investments, both in new mills and brownfield expansions. By 2006-07, aggregate crushing capacity had crossed 7,00,000 tcd. The state’s 120 sugar factories today have a combined crushing capacity of 7,87,275 tcd, much of it coming up during Mulayam Singh Yadav’s term from late-2003 to mid-2007.

What Mulayam’s SP did for sugar, the present BJP administration under Yogi Adityanath has done in ethanol. Between 2016-17 and 2020-21, UP’s ethanol output has more than doubled from 43.25 crore to 107.21 crore litres, and is projected at 160 crore litres this year. The number of distilleries, too, has risen from 44 to 75. Mayawati’s BSP government of 2007-12 can take credit for cumulatively hiking cane prices by Rs 120 per quintal — as against Rs 65 and Rs 35 by the succeeding Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and Adityanath dispensations — and also ensuring timely payment to farmers. In sum, UP’s sugarcane success story is a product of the effort of all three ruling regimes.

As for widespread impact, sugarcane is cultivated on about 2.5 million hectares in UP. The whole of northern UP is a ganna pradesh. That includes the districts in north-west (from Saharanpur to Moradabad down to Bulandshahr and Badaun), north-central (Rampur-Bareilly, Shahjahanpur-Hardoi right up to Lakhimpur Kheri-Sitapur) and north-east (Bahraich-Gonda-Ayodhya till Kushinagar-Deoria) UP. Cane is grown mostly in the Upper Doabs — the lands between the state’s south-flowing rivers. The north-west ganna belt (“West UP”) covers the riverine plains between the Yamuna, Ganga and Ramganga; the north-central Doab between the Ramganga, Gomti and Sharda-Ghaghara; and the north-east between Sharda-Ghaghara, Rapti and Gandak extending to Bihar.

The impact of sugarcane isn’t only geographic. Taking an average one-hectare landholding, UP would have 2.5 million cane farmer families. The state produces 200 million tonnes-plus of cane annually. A single labourer can harvest one tonne daily at best. Assuming 150 workdays during the crushing season from November to April, harvesting will engage nearly 1.5 million labourers. Another half-a-million would be employed in the mills, distilleries, gur-making and the transport of cane, sugar, molasses and alcohol.

All in all, some 4.5 million families in UP are directly dependent on sugarcane. Inclusive of their members, they add up to 20 million persons — one in every 12 of UP’s total estimated 240 million population!

The creation of new milling and distillery capacities isn’t the sole factor, though, for ganna pradesh’s transformation. No less important has been Co-0238, the blockbuster cane variety bred by Bakshi Ram. From virtually zero till 2012-13, it now accounts for over 85 per cent of UP’s cane area. Co-0238 has boosted both average ganna yields and sugar-to-cane recovery in the state — from 60 tonnes per hectare and 9.25 per cent to 80 tonnes and 11.5 per cent, respectively.

Yet, ganna has suffered bad press because of its apparently high water requirement — roughly twice that of paddy and four times of wheat. This analysis ignores the fact that sugarcane is grown over 11-12 months, compared to 4-5 months for the latter crops. Further, the worst ganna grower harvests 40 tonnes per hectare, whereas the best wheat and paddy farmers’ yields are 7-9 tonnes. Sugarcane consumes less water per day and even less for every unit of biomass produced. Its green top leaves, moreover, fill the fodder needs of animals through the winter and spring months.

Proponents of the “water-guzzler” theory may also not know that cane contains around 70 per cent water, 15 per cent sugar and 15 per cent fibre. Sugar mills require no supply of external power or water. The baggase fibre used as boiler fuel and the water that is heated to produce steam are both present in the cane itself. Also, hardly two-fifths of the resultant electricity generated is consumed by the mill; the rest is exportable power. A fifth of the water in cane is similarly rendered surplus, even after use for steam generation and processing in the mill.

While water-guzzling concerns are valid for sugarcane in Marathwada or Vidarbha, these do not apply to Uttar Pradesh. The lands between its confluent rivers have extremely fertile alluvial soils and no dearth of water, augmented by a network of canals: The Eastern Yamuna and Upper Ganga Canal irrigating the north-west districts, the Sharda Canal in north-central and the recently inaugurated Saryu Canal project of north-east UP. Mother Nature has already made ganna highly efficient at carbon sequestration and a prolific biomass producer. And with its abundant water resources, there is no state better poised to realise the full potential of this champion crop.

The next government in UP should look at how to make sugarcane part of a “circular economy” wherein it gives back to nature what it takes. For farmers, ganna is both a cash and fodder crop. For mills, it is an energy crop producing sugar, ethanol and power. Many of them are also treating their surplus water for irrigation purposes, besides supplying press mud — the residual cake after clarification and filtration of cane juice — for use as compost fertiliser. More recent initiatives involve use of press mud as a feedstock for producing bio-CNG and recovery of potash from distillery effluent after burning in incineration boilers. For a country importing the bulk of its natural gas and potassic fertiliser requirements, this isn’t a small thing.

There’s a lot that the government taking charge after March 10 can do for ganna. UP can take the lead in enforcing 12 per cent and 15 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, for which mass emission standards have already been notified. Mills should be paid on time for the renewable electricity they are supplying to the UP Power Corporation. Such dues now stand at over Rs 300 crore, even touching Rs 1,500 crore at times.

Last but not least is the need for transparent cane pricing. This should be formula-based, linked to mills’ realisations from sugar and all byproducts, and any price above that paid from the state budget. With forward-looking government policy, Uttar Pradesh can better Brazil!

(The writer is National Rural Affairs & Agriculture Editor of The Indian Express and Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi)