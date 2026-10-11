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BJP has mastered reach, not listening

The BJP has to restore a two-way connection: government must respond to citizens, but the political organisation must also be able to carry citizens’ experiences back into government.

Uttar Pradesh bjp, UP bjp, Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, UP Assembly polls, UP Assembly elections, Pramod Tiwari, Lucknow news, Uttar pradesh news, Indian express, Current affairsUP will vote on caste, welfare, employment, and Hindutva. But underneath these questions is another one that may be less visible and more consequential: when an ordinary citizen knocks on the political system’s door, does someone inside still have the ability, and the authority, to answer?
Written by: Aviral Pandey
5 min readOct 11, 2026 07:07 AM IST First published on: Oct 11, 2026 at 06:56 AM IST

The BJP has spent years building one of its biggest political assets in Uttar Pradesh: a network that reaches far beyond election campaigns. Its workers are present in villages, neighbourhoods and polling booths. Its welfare schemes have created a direct connection with millions of beneficiaries. Its message can travel from Lucknow to a village in UP with remarkable speed.

But, as UP heads towards the 2027 Assembly polls, there is another question the party cannot afford to overlook. The issue is no longer simply whether the BJP can reach voters. It is whether those who carry its message into villages and neighbourhoods still believe that the party, and the administration, are listening to them. That may prove to be a more consequential question than the familiar debate over anti-incumbency.

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