BJP has mastered reach, not listening

The BJP has spent years building one of its biggest political assets in Uttar Pradesh: a network that reaches far beyond election campaigns. Its workers are present in villages, neighbourhoods and polling booths. Its welfare schemes have created a direct connection with millions of beneficiaries. Its message can travel from Lucknow to a village in UP with remarkable speed.

But, as UP heads towards the 2027 Assembly polls, there is another question the party cannot afford to overlook. The issue is no longer simply whether the BJP can reach voters. It is whether those who carry its message into villages and neighbourhoods still believe that the party, and the administration, are listening to them. That may prove to be a more consequential question than the familiar debate over anti-incumbency.

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The concern is reflected in a complaint that has surfaced repeatedly within the ruling party and government, that political access does not always translate into administrative access. BJP workers and elected representatives have spoken of police officials, tehsils and other local offices who do not respond or take their concerns seriously.

This is not merely a complaint about bureaucracy. For a worker, the ability to get a citizen’s problem heard is part of the political authority they carry. A worker can be loyal to the BJP, campaign and vote for it, yet begin to feel politically powerless if that authority no longer works in practice.

That is the kind of dissatisfaction that conventional opinion polls are unlikely to capture fully. A voter may receive a government benefit and remain unhappy with the local administration. A BJP worker may mobilise people for a party event and then find that even the citizen’s basic grievance cannot be heard. An elected representative may have won an election but still struggle to get an administrative problem resolved.

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The common thread is not necessarily declining loyalty. It is declining efficacy — the feeling that political connections no longer produce results.

For a party like the BJP, that can become particularly damaging because its organisation is not simply an election machine. It is also an information system. Booth workers, local office-bearers and elected representatives are the people who know where resentment is growing, which local issue is acquiring political force, which official is inaccessible and which government promise is beginning to lose credibility.

But an information system is useful only when information travels in both directions. If workers can carry the government’s message to citizens but cannot carry citizens’ complaints back to government, the political network begins to work in only one direction.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls offered a warning about the limits of political transferability. The BJP’s tally in UP fell from 62 seats in 2019 to 33 in 2024. These results had multiple causes, but they demonstrated something important: voters can distinguish between different levels of politics. Support for a national leader does not automatically translate into support for every candidate.

The BJP appears conscious of that vulnerability. According to a recent report on the party’s internal assessment, more than 100 of its sitting MLAs are facing grassroots-level anti-incumbency. The party is examining not only individual candidates but also constituency-level feedback, organisational performance and local friction.

Yet the number of vulnerable MLAs may be less revealing than what lies beneath it. An unpopular MLA can be replaced. A damaged relationship between the organisation and the administration is harder to repair.

This is where reports of booth-level fatigue become significant. The question is not simply whether workers will turn up on polling day. It is whether they continue to believe that their work has meaning when there is no election underway.

A grassroots worker’s political capital depends partly on their ability to help people navigate the state. If a worker repeatedly tells citizens their complaint will be heard, but nobody responds, their credibility suffers.

The BJP’s challenge is not merely to energise its cadre. It is to make the cadre effective.

Administrative responsiveness can quickly become an electoral issue. Polls are often shaped by accumulated experiences: a police complaint that goes nowhere, a certificate that takes months, or a citizen who discovers knowing a party worker does not necessarily help. Collectively, these incidents can alter how people understand the state.

Youth frustration over exams and recruitment is also about uncertainty and the absence of a dependable channel through which their concerns can be heard.

The BJP has to restore a two-way connection: government must respond to citizens, but the political organisation must also be able to carry citizens’ experiences back into government. That is ultimately what will determine whether its formidable grassroots machinery remains an electoral advantage.

UP will vote on caste, welfare, employment, and Hindutva. But underneath these questions is another one that may be less visible and more consequential: when an ordinary citizen knocks on the political system’s door, does someone inside still have the ability, and the authority, to answer? And for the BJP, there is an even harder version of the question. Does the worker standing at that door still believe they can open it?

Pandey teaches at Patna University