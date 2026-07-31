The verdict on the Saudi civil nuclear agreement arrived before the text itself. On July 22, Washington and Riyadh signed a Section 123 agreement and a safeguards accord. Their texts remain unpublished, and the agreement awaits congressional review. President Trump then said there would be no enrichment and that he would not proceed unless Saudi Arabia joined the Abraham Accords, leaving the deal’s meaning and future more uncertain.

Washington and Riyadh began the process in 2008 with a memorandum on peaceful nuclear cooperation. Negotiations continued under Barack Obama, the first Trump administration and Joe Biden. That continuity reflects a resilient partnership despite periodic political strains. The concern is that the agreements may enable American reactor sales while leaving open the possibility of Saudi enrichment. Reactors, enrichment capacity and access to centrifuge technology are different questions. The agreements should be judged by who controls the technology and what inspectors can see. Talk of a “gold standard” can obscure the international legal baseline. The term is a policy label drawn from the UAE agreement, not an IAEA category or universal norm. Saudi Arabia is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and has a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement in force with the IAEA. The treaty prohibits it from manufacturing or acquiring nuclear weapons. It requires neither an Additional Protocol nor renunciation of safeguarded enrichment. The Protocol improves information and access, especially concerning undeclared activities, but is not a universal legal requirement.