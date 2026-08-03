What has emerged from the “123 Agreement” between the US and Saudi Arabia departs from the template Washington has used for decades in sharing nuclear technology with allies. The 2009 agreement with the UAE, still the gold standard, bound Abu Dhabi to forswear enrichment and reprocessing and to accept the IAEA’s most rigorous inspection regime, the Additional Protocol; the UAE now gets roughly a quarter of its electricity from nuclear power.

The Saudi agreement contains no such renunciation. It leaves open, pending a two-year study, a black box enrichment facility on Saudi soil, run by American firms but built inside a kingdom whose crown prince has said he will pursue a weapon the moment Iran gets there first. In place of the Additional Protocol, the deal relies on a bilateral inspection framework devised by the two governments themselves, already a retreat from the standard Washington spent half a century asking the world to accept. Congress has 90 working days to review it and would need a veto-proof majority to block it, complicated by President Donald Trump’s announcement, the morning after the signing, that the deal now hinges on Saudi accession to the Abraham Accords, a condition Riyadh has resisted.

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The timing of this deal is not incidental. Since February, the US and Israel have waged a war against Iran that was supposed to leave the Arab monarchies of the Persian Gulf more secure than they had been in decades. Instead, the war exposed how little control these monarchies have over their own fate. The lesson has been unambiguous: American and Israeli calculations can diverge from their interests at any moment, and when they do, it is their security that bears the cost. Seen in that light, the nuclear deal looks less like strategy and more like compensation, an attempt to restore through reactors and enrichment options the confidence that the war itself has destroyed.

The deal also represents an unnecessary retreat from a nonproliferation order the US helped build and, for all its inconsistencies, took pride in upholding for decades. That order rested on the proposition that a great power bears particular responsibility not to seed the world with the means of building a bomb, however lucrative the contracts. An agreement that preserves the enrichment option, in a state whose leadership has openly conditioned its ambitions on Iran’s, cannot be reconciled with that inheritance. What is being dismantled is not merely technical safeguards but the credibility of a framework whose authority depended on Washington applying its own rules to its own friends.

In Iran, a regime that has spent two decades absorbing sanctions, sabotage, and war for a programme it insisted was purely civilian has just watched Washington hand its rival an enrichment pathway as reward for a signature. Whatever argument remained in Tehran for staying short of a weapon has been weakened by a deal that treats Saudi proliferation as a matter for cooperation rather than refusal. A Gulf and a Persian plateau both edging toward weapons capability carries its own consequence for Israel, whose military advantage has rested for half a century on precisely the nuclear monopoly this deal begins to erode. An Israel that senses that advantage narrowing has every incentive to reach for the preventive strike, much as it did in February, raising the possibility that the war meant to settle Iran’s nuclear question becomes the opening skirmish in a longer campaign it can no longer confine to one country.

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There is, finally, the question Washington has declined to ask Riyadh with anything like the rigour it applied to Tehran. The claim that this programme answers a genuine electricity shortfall sits uneasily with the fact that the country making it holds among the largest petroleum reserves on Earth and some of the finest solar resources anywhere — resources that could meet Saudi power needs for a generation without a gram of enrichment. These are the questions Washington put to Iran for 20 years. Applied to Riyadh, that scepticism collapses just as readily, yet nobody in this administration seems inclined to voice it. A nonproliferation policy that interrogates one capital’s motives while waving another’s through on a signing ceremony is a test of loyalty rather than of intent.

The writer is associate professor of International Studies at the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, Indiana University