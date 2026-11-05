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US course corrects and signals Peak Trump is over

Whether the President recognises this reality or spends his remaining two years fighting it will shape not only the final chapter of his presidency but also the legacy he leaves behind.

US course corrects and signals Peak Trump is overMany of the candidates backed by Trump lost the elections (AP)
Written by: Vikas Swarup
5 min readNov 5, 2026 06:20 AM IST First published on: Nov 5, 2026 at 06:20 AM IST

The stunning Democratic victories in the American midterms represent far more than a routine electoral correction halfway through a presidential term. By handing Democrats control of both the House and the Senate, voters have delivered a resounding rebuke to Donald Trump’s leadership, his style of governance and the direction in which he has been taking the country.

At its core, this was a referendum on an administration increasingly perceived as out of control and out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Americans.

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