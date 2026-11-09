On November 2, the eve of the US midterms, and after weeks of assurances that Iran would not be struck before the vote, American aircraft hit Qeshm Island. Two days later, with both houses of Congress lost, Vice President J D Vance wrote that the Republicans had been defeated for one reason: “The reason we lost is the war.” Donald Trump called this “largely true” and said he would do it again. By the week’s end, with fresh explosions reported on Qeshm, the President summarised American policy: “We do minor strikes.” The war has become an electoral liability in Washington. It has not lost its author.

Democrats took the House and the Senate. In the ABC News Voter Poll, 34 per cent of House voters called the Iran war crucial to their choice, and Vance cited polling that put ending the war and changing the relationship with Israel among the top four changes that would bring defecting Trump voters back. Trump told Fox News on election day that the four billion dollars in annual military aid to Israel would end this year because it had become a Democratic “talking point”. Whether it ends is another matter, since weapons sales continue, the memorandum runs to 2028 and Congress holds the purse. But the most pro-Israel president in modern memory now calls aid to Israel an electoral liability, and half a century of political protection around that aid has visibly eroded.

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And yet none of this binds the man who directs the American campaign. Congress, when it changes hands in January, can investigate, subpoena and withhold money; it cannot recall an aircraft carrier. Trump, who had suggested the war would end after the midterms, now says it will end whenever he wants it to. Vance, a potential 2028 contender, appears to be distancing himself from a conflict he reportedly opposed from the start. It changes the politics around the President. It does not change the President’s hand, and a Trump with no further election to fight is obviously not a more cautious one.

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Israel’s election has produced a setback for Netanyahu without producing an alternative. His bloc won 53 seats on October 27, the opposition 48, and the Arab-led parties a record 19. Gadi Eisenkot holds the mandate after 67 members recommended him against 46 for Netanyahu, United Torah Judaism’s seven members having withheld their recommendation over conscription. But 19 of Eisenkot’s 67 come from parties most of his prospective partners refuse to govern with. He proposes a “national emergency government” that may begin as a minority administration, dependent on the Arab votes it excludes from the cabinet. Avigdor Liberman, an ally, calls that a short road back to a Netanyahu majority. Netanyahu remains caretaker for as long as the arithmetic stays stuck, with his political and legal future riding on the outcome.

Nothing in this result amounts to an Israeli vote against the war with Iran. Eisenkot’s programme is as security-minded as any, and he and Netanyahu both reject a Palestinian state. The live question is whether a new government would accept the restraints an American agreement with Tehran would require. A prime minister who owes his office to Arab support that divides his own camp, and whose American subsidy has just been called expendable, will be under pressure to show he is no less firm than the man he replaced.

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Tehran may draw the most dangerous conclusion from all this: That time is on its side. Mohsen Rezaei has declared from Russia that neither the Strait of Hormuz nor talks will open until Washington meets Iran’s seven conditions. A nuclear proposal has gone to Washington through Qatar, to be discussed only after those conditions are met. On November 8, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said mediators had not travelled since the “shock” of the midterms, and that Tehran would wait to see how long Washington took to digest the result.

If Tehran reads Trump’s defeat as proof that holding out will secure better terms, it will be repeating the misjudgement that has prolonged this war. No major American attack has followed the midterms. Over the weekend, Iran reported tankers hitting mines in Hormuz, while US Central Command said it had disabled a vessel attempting to breach its blockade. The risk of escalation has not receded because the voters disapproved of it.

Here is the trap the elections have set. The danger is that each side reads the other as weaker and finds another reason to wait. Washington thinks the blockade is biting. Tehran thinks the midterms have done its negotiating for it. Netanyahu’s camp thinks a stalled coalition keeps it in office. An agreement requires someone to concede first, and conceding first has just become politically more expensive for everyone, even as the pressure on Washington to settle has grown.

Any workable first step will have to be simultaneous and verifiable: A halt to attacks on shipping and on Iranian territory, traded for limited and reversible sanctions relief, with nuclear talks timetabled rather than preconditioned. Above all, Washington will have to say what it can and cannot restrain Israel from doing. Tehran will not sign a ceasefire that Tel Aviv can unsign.

India cannot stand apart from this war; its casualties and its shipping have already made sure of that. Twenty-three Indian nationals, 15 of them seafarers, have died. Tehran has exempted Indian vessels from its transit restrictions, which means New Delhi is now sailing on a permit issued by one belligerent while buying substantial volumes of American LNG from the other. That hedging has kept the lights on, and diversification will outlast the war. It cannot protect India from escalation, or from a Hormuz open to Tehran’s friends and closed to everyone else. India has a direct interest in the Strait being open to all, and the standing in both capitals to say so plainly. The elections have made that case easier to make. They have not made anyone in Washington, Tel Aviv or Tehran more inclined to listen unless somebody insists.

The writer is professor, Centre for West Asian Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi