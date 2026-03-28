Notwithstanding US President Donald Trump’s reported claim that he wished to avoid a prolonged conflict in Iran and is now considering “winding down the war,” the reality on the ground tells a starkly different story. Nearly a month after Israel and the United States — the world’s most formidable military powers — launched massive airstrikes against Iran aimed at dismantling Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and even fomenting regime change, there remains little sign of an early end to the war. It is rapidly sliding into a protracted crisis, one that continues to send shockwaves through the global economy. What may be underlined, however, is that while Iran appears to be fighting a battle for survival, the US increasingly seems to be searching for an honourable exit from this deepening strategic quagmire.

The current phase of the conflict underscores a recurring lesson of modern warfare — one long cautioned by Carl von Clausewitz — that wars, once begun, acquire a momentum of their own, making them far easier to start than to end. It also lays bare an enduring fallacy embedded in strategic thinking in Washington and Tel Aviv: That overwhelming military force, backed by technological and intelligence superiority, can deliver swift and decisive political outcomes. Early “decapitation” strikes targeting Iran’s top leadership — including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and key figures such as Ali Larijani — may have briefly reinforced this belief, yet they have produced neither the regime’s collapse nor its surrender. Instead, they have rallied the Iranian people more firmly than ever behind the regime, muting dissent and transforming internal discontent into a collective stand against external aggression.