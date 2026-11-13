The evolving political landscape in the US and Israel, coupled with the mounting economic and strategic costs of the Iran conflict, may be creating an opening for diplomacy in the Middle East. The convergence of domestic political constraints, potential leadership changes in Israel, and growing regional anxieties about prolonged instability suggests that the strategic calculus of key actors may be shifting. While the structural impediments to peace remain formidable, this moment offers an opportunity to move beyond the logic of military escalation towards a more sustainable regional security framework.

The outcome of the US midterms is a significant setback for the Trump administration. Democratic victories, widely interpreted as a repudiation of the administration’s handling of the Iran war and its economic consequences, have altered Washington’s political environment. A Democratic-controlled Congress will have greater leverage over regional policy. Its control over appropriations, oversight and confirmation processes, and its ability to scrutinise arms transfers and military expenditure, could constrain Washington’s capacity to sustain an open-ended military campaign. This does not necessarily signal a retreat from the region. Rather, it suggests that the political costs of continued escalation are likely to rise, creating stronger incentives for the administration to explore diplomatic alternatives.