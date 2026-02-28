By expanding its retaliation and vowing to open the “gates of hell”, Tehran appears determined to increase the costs for Washington and its regional allies, hoping that heightened instability will pressure the US administration to halt the war

After weeks of mounting threats, the United States and Israel launched massive military strikes against Iran today, targeting military and defence installations as well as certain civilian infrastructure across multiple cities. This is the second attack on Iran in less than a year citing its nuclear programme as justification. The operation risks plunging the Middle East into a perilous new phase of confrontation, one that could significantly reshape the region’s geopolitical landscape. It also represents a serious setback to the prospects of a negotiated and peaceful resolution of the dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme, particularly at a moment when a diplomatic breakthrough appeared within reach. The decision to resort to force rather than diplomacy raises profound strategic, geopolitical and legal questions.

President Donald Trump has cast the operation in sweeping, uncompromising terms, portraying it as a campaign to dismantle Iran’s missile industry, cripple its naval forces, uproot its regional proxy networks and permanently foreclose its path to nuclear armament. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone further, suggesting that the operation could help remove the Ayatollah-led regime and create conditions for “the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands”. Trump has likewise hinted at regime change, describing Iran’s leadership as a “radical dictatorship” that must be prevented from threatening US national security. His pledge to “raze their missile industry to the ground” underscores the expansive scope of the campaign.