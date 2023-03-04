UP Warriorz mentor Lisa Sthalekar on WPL: India could dominate women’s cricket in just a few years

Written by Lisa Sthalekar

We have seen what the Indian Premier League (IPL) has done to world cricket. It has transformed the game. The entire cricketing landscape changed after the arrival of the IPL and with the Women’s Premier League (WPL), there are similar expectations. Just look at what happened in the players’ auction: Some of the price tags have not just changed the perception of the people, but have also changed many individual lives.

The WPL couldn’t have come at a better time for India. We have seen what the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) offers to Australian cricket. The WBBL has a storied history and the upcoming one is going to be the ninth edition. Players at the domestic level — Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, to name a few — came through the WBBL and into the Australian team. There was no grooming period in which to take a few tours and get the hang of international cricket. They came in and were able to make a big impact.

Considering the exposure that players get by the time they come into international cricket — televised matches and media interviews – they are also able to cope with the demands off the field. In Australia, there was no big jump all of a sudden from club cricket to international cricket. That is the big difference I have seen with the WBBL. The Hundred, and the Super League before that, have groomed many players in England — Alice Capsey’s example springs to mind. The first match she played was at Lord’s in front of 25,000 people and she scored a half-century. She was all of 16 years old and, watching her, you knew that she was going to be able to cope with pressure and expectations at the top level.

The same thing can be said about Shafali Verma in the T20 Challenge in Jaipur, where she performed really well. Through the WPL, players will be able to play tough cricket regularly, and when they go into the Indian team they will be able to make an impact straight away. That will be the missing piece of the puzzle for India, in the quest to win its maiden senior ICC trophy.

There is a huge change in the way women’s cricket has grown here since India made it to the 50-over World Cup final in 2017. That team actually took its game to another level — that’s when even players from the rest of the world seemed to realise that there are players in India other than Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma became household names. In 2018, the team made it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, and in 2020 ended up playing the T20 World Cup final in front of a record crowd. I firmly believe that the 2017 side and the acceptance of women’s cricket in the country which began then was a huge deciding factor in the launch of the WPL.

It is not just the WPL — the recent Under-19 World Cup victory also showed the potential that exists. Introducing the Under-16 tournament is also going to be significant. All of these stepping stones are very important because they give players something to achieve straightaway with their respective teams rather than just waiting for an opportunity to play for India. With these tournaments now there are a few stepping stones for players to have a shot at the Indian team. This will allow them to stay in the game for a little longer and not be disheartened. It also allows the coaching staff to work with younger players and refine their skills and turn them into battle-hardened, professional cricketers who can compete at the highest level, which is exactly where the game is now. Currently, the top 50 cricketers in the world are professional cricketers — and India will be making more such players in the future.

I’m already enjoying my time with the UP Warriorz. I’m starting to get to know the young girls in our team who are eager and keen to learn. One thing that strikes me is they are smiling all the time which just shows how excited they are for the WPL. They want to put their best foot forward and are training hard.

Among overseas players, there is a huge buzz about the WPL. I’m not fully aware of the financial impact that it is going to have in their lives, but there is certainly a fear among overseas players that India is going to unearth a whole new great side from the WPL. Once people start to follow the WPL, more and more players are going to take up the game, and India will have an even bigger pool of players to pick from. So there is the expectation and anxiety that India will dominate world cricket for a long time after just a few years of the WPL.

There is a good reason for this expectation, too. I don’t think there is a huge gap between India and Australia, which is the best team in the game. India has been the only team that has consistently pushed the Australians. In the T20 World Cup semifinals recently, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in, India should have won the game. A couple of wickets fell and Australia crawled back into the game. So there is no huge gulf. With the WPL, India will close the gap further.

I’m looking forward to watching India unearth future stars of the game, and give them a platform to perform and show their skills and athleticism. More importantly, I’m looking forward to seeing the UP Warriorz having a wonderful tournament and learning about the different cultures that are part of our team. That will be the biggest takeaway for me. At the end of the day, the trophies and wins are nice. But more long-lasting are the memories and friendships.

Sthalekar, who is the mentor of the UP Warriorz WPL franchise, is a former captain of the Australian women’s team. She was part of the Australian team that defeated India to win the 2005 50-over World Cup