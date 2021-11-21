The missing Draupadis of UP fight

Does anyone talk for the women of Uttar Pradesh? Remember those? The ones found hanging from trees, or poisoned next to fields, strangled to near-death, or shamed over ‘love jihad’? The Congress can be faulted for many misdemeanours in the country’s most populous state, which has among India’s largest women numbers, the highest proportion of young women, the lowest health indicators and the maximum crimes against them — but, surely, speaking up for one-half of UP can’t be one.

Even if she and her party don’t get far in the state, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could have got this part right. She has followed up her offer of 40% seats for women in the coming Assembly elections, an empty promise that few now buy, with a slogan that is much more powerful in its simplicity: “Ladki hun, lad sakti hun (I am a woman, I can fight)”.

On Wednesday, in Chiktrakoot, Vadra added a poem to her reach-out to women — “Suno Draupadi, shastra utha lo, ab Govind na aayenge (Hey Draupadi, pick up arms, no god is coming to defend you now)”.

This being an easily outraged India, the message is lost as we focus on the messenger. BJP Union minister Smriti Irani countered Vadra with: “Ghar par ladka hai, par lad nahin sakta (There is a man at home, but he can’t fight)”. One would have expected better from the feisty leader, who has risen from being an outsider to the top ranks of a party fronted by aggressive men.

Regarding the poem Vadra recited, BJP supporters latched on to the fact that its author Pushyamitra Upadhyay said he didn’t want what he had written, amidst the anger following the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder, to be used for “cheap politics”, and that he didn’t support the Congress’s ideology. As for the essence of Upadhyay’s exhortation — including “Kal tak keval andha raja, ab goonga-behra bhi hai. Honth si diye janata ke, kaanon pe pehra bhi hai (The king who was just blind yesterday, is now deaf and dumb too. The public’s lips are sealed, its ears shuttered)” — it unsurprisingly didn’t ring any bells.

The huffing and puffing over Vadra using the poem brewed alongside cases against stand-up comic Vir Das for daring to suggest in a poem that India’s diabolic contradictions include worshipping women in the day and gangraping them at night. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who has twice made it to headlines recently by opposing Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra ad and a bleach firm’s same-sex Karva Chauth aspirations, declared Vir Das a persona non grata in the state.

It was telling that both the celebrated, cerebral fashion designer and the way-less-esoteric Dabur firm thought the way to liberal hearts was by redrawing some traditional boundaries, but not really crossing them. The same as Union Home Minister Amit Shah attesting that a sign of UP’s improving law and order was that women could zip on their Scooties at night covered with jewellery.

One would have struggled to find such women at the poll rallies in the state. Or any women at all — as the fight centres around men such as Jinnah dead and past.

Vadra’s “dialogue with women”, which started with the rally in Chitrakoot, assembled a group of them across age groups along the Ganga. Girls in school uniforms filled the front rows, women in saris and covered heads the remaining. The Congress general secretary’s attempts to rouse them did not really draw a response, and the “Suno Draupadi” poem drifted away without creating waves, same as the river lapping behind Vadra.

However, the angry responses that followed Vadra’s rally showed someone was listening. And, even amidst the rancour of the polls, there was no doubt about what they heard, to their alarm — the sound of millions of Draupadis possibly zipping away on Scooties, in the middle of the night.

National Editor Shalini Langer curates the fortnightly ‘She Said’ column