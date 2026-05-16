We shall display, in Gandhi’s words, “unbending bravery” in resisting authoritarianism and defending the Constitution, democracy and the idea of India from the systematic assault unleashed by the BJP regime.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have acted egregiously in invoking the NSA against student activist Aakriti Choudhary and journalist Satyam Verma in connection with the Noida workers’ protest case, even while their bail pleas were being adjudicated in lower courts. The police have not provided Choudhary and Verma or their lawyer with documents stating the grounds on which the NSA has been invoked, a gross infringement of legal provisions.

The right to protest is being negated by the BJP regime in UP through retaliatory measures against dissenters. This directly attacks B R Ambedkar’s worldview anchored in agitation. His emancipatory slogan, “Educate, Agitate and Organise”, lies at the core of our constitutional scheme of governance and democratic participation. The BJP claims to uphold Ambedkar’s vision while systematically hollowing out its democratic essence. Such backbreaking penal action against protesters, activists and journalists also violates Mahatma Gandhi’s conception of Swaraj. In January 1925, Gandhi wrote in Young India: “Real Swaraj will come not by the acquisition of authority by a few but by the acquisition of the capacity by all to resist authority when it is abused. In other words, Swaraj is to be obtained by education of the masses to a sense of their capacity to regulate and control authority.” The constitutionally valid protests of workers in Noida, and the actions of Choudhary and Verma in solidarity with them, reflect this idea.