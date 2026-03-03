The recent film Assi is a courtroom drama that forces the audience to sit with the reality of sexual violence and the systemic indifference around it. Much of the conversation has centred on Assi’s legal and technical arc. But the film’s true power lies in the images it plants and the symbolism behind them.

Consider the early visual contrast between gleaming high-rises and crowded slums: It establishes the uneven topography on which justice will unfold, experienced through filters of class, access, and hierarchy.

When the unconscious survivor is placed on a red chilli cart, it evokes the familiar idiom of salt or chilli rubbed into a wound. Pain here is magnified, exposed, made public. There is also a washed vehicle at a landfill on the outskirts. Cleaned, then dumped: Evidence may be scrubbed, surfaces restored, but fear remains — thrown to the margins of the city, never entirely erased. The landfill, a site of accumulated waste, mirrors the emotional debris survivors must continue to carry long after headlines move on.

The film is acutely aware of language as power. In a preliminary questioning scene, the police officer invokes the names of writers such as Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Ismat Chughtai, and Amrita Pritam — not for literary homage but as a tactic of intimidation and confusion. Literature becomes an instrument. The moment also hints at a deeper irony: We celebrate our literary icons while failing to internalise the moral imagination they demanded of us. The echo of Ram Manohar Lohia — “phisalne ki bhi seema hoti hai” — hangs heavy: There is a limit to how far one can slip. The line implicates a society with an eroding ethical footing.

Formal education, too, stands indicted. A school may boast impeccable academic results, yet remain unable to prevent students from circulating rape “memes”. The film posits: What have we truly taught our children? The repeated statistic — “every 20 minutes, a rape is reported” — functions as a condemnation. Numbers rise, but conscience fails to catch up.

Equally telling is the neighbourhood’s response when the survivor returns home. Women gather as if in mourning. The assault is treated as social death. And yet, the narrative complicates this easy despair. The husband’s steadfast support refuses the tired trope of abandonment. Solidarity within intimate relationships becomes a silent act of resistance.

The most morally fraught thread is the vigilante figure, the “Chhatri Man”. Is extrajudicial retribution cathartic or corrosive? When institutions falter, the temptation to endorse parallel justice grows. But does such action interrupt violence, or does it perpetuate endless retaliation?

Even where narrative threads appear tied, the film gestures toward cases where no clues surface, where perpetrators are familiar, trusted, embedded within our own circles. Investigation, in those cases, loops back to collective complicity: The landfill is not always at the city’s edge; sometimes it’s within.

In the end, the film asks whether we deserve the comfort of believing justice was delivered. A conviction can close a case file, but it cannot disinfect a culture that laughs in WhatsApp groups. The most unsettling possibility is this: What if the crime is not an aberration but a symptom? Then the question is no longer about what the court will decide, but what we are willing to confront in ourselves before the next statistic ticks over.

Jha is an educator and freelance writer