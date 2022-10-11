Unprecedented resistance: The young women protesters in Iran have chosen to shake off the Islamic Republic’s guardianship

The protests in Iran have entered the fourth week with the participation of teenage girls from high schools, something unprecedented in Iran and perhaps rare in other parts of the world. Their act of disobedience has evoked admiration for the teenagers from observers of Iran worldwide.

In some ways, these youngsters remind us of Antigone in Sophocles’ eponymous play. Antigone, the daughter of Oedipus, defies King Creon of Thebes who had ordered that her brother’s corpse be left in the streets for the vultures to feast upon. This act of disobedience, which ultimately costs Antigone and other characters in the play their lives, was not a product of a random or impulsive decision. Antigone had to think carefully about the limits of the victorious monarch’s power. She must have considered what we owe the dead, even when they are considered traitors by the powers that be. She must have scrupulously judged Creon’s decision to dishonour her brother’s body as unworthy of obedience. She must have reflected on the consequence of her disobedience but also on her choice to shake off the state of guardianship under Creon. It is this choice that is in the balance today for the Iranian Antigones.

Some among them — for instance, Nika Shakarami and Sarina Esmailzadeh, both 16-year olds — have been killed in recent weeks by the Iranian security forces. Sadly, as the crackdown in Iran intensifies, the death toll of Iranian schoolgirls protesting against the government is rising. The mistreatment and killings of teenagers and young protesters in Iran’s cities is a serious issue that must be questioned, and stopped, by the international community immediately.

Two questions immediately come to mind: First, who are these young schoolgirls? Second, why are they being chosen as prime targets by the repressive forces of Iran’s Islamic regime?

Although the number of demonstrators in the current protests is not as high as in the Green Movement of 2009, the presence of young and teenage girls in the agitation and their level of anger and frustration against the Iranian authorities (especially Ayatollah Khamenei himself) reveals a new mode of revolt. The new heroes of the great civil resistance, born in the first decade of this century, are up against an autocratic and paternalistic theocracy.

Unlike the military elements of the Iranian regime, who are ill-educated and belligerent, the young protesters are open-minded, talented and creative. Yet, in their bare-knuckle confrontations with the Iranian regime’s stormtroopers, they remind us of the early Christians exposed to the fury of hungry lions. The comparison should not seem exaggerated when we know that Shakarami and Esmailzadeh died of the severe head injuries inflicted on them by the Iranian police. Why did these brave and intelligent girls had to die, simply for taking off their hijab and defying the Iranian theocracy? Many people in Iran and abroad have tried to answer this crucial question. There is room for more than one answer.

The first answer pertains to the authoritarian character of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Over the past 43 years, the Iranian regime has used terror to put down any form of dissent and ensure that the state continues to maintain its ideological power. This attitude has made it blind — and deaf — to all signals of change in Iranian civil society.

The second approach refers to the nature of the younger generation of women in Iran today. They do not see a social, political or cultural future in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Unlike their parents and grandparents who lived with the bitter taste of political defeat against the theocratic regime, the women of Shakarami and Esmailzadeh’s generation learned to be cheerful and imaginative. They dared to think and act differently, while ushering in a revolution of values in Iranian society. This revolution of values was the result of a parallel life and virtual freedom these young women found on social media. They learned to reclaim their own bodies. Let’s not forget the video, “Happy We Are From Tehran,” made in 2014 by six young Iranians, that was viewed by more than one million people on YouTube. The video showed three men and three women without veils dancing on the rooftops of Tehran. These youngsters were arrested by the Iranian authorities and had to make confessions on state television. Pharrell Williams, the writer of the song, said later: “It’s beyond sad that these kids were arrested for trying to spread happiness.”

Spreading happiness by removing their hijab and throwing it into fire as a sign of disobedience to the Iranian theocracy is the goal chosen by the generation of young Iranian women like Mahsa, Nika, Hadis and Sarina.

After 43 years of subjugation and repression, the courageous women of Iran are showing us, once again, that the time has come to act like Antigone and challenge the tutelage of the Iranian theocracy.

The writer is Director, Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Nonviolence and Peace at OP Jindal Global University