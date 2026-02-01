The Union budget reinforces the government’s commitment to growth with stability. It strikes a measured balance between long-term capacity creation and fiscal prudence; a combination that is particularly important in an uncertain global environment.

One of the most meaningful aspects of the Budget is the continued emphasis on government-led capital formation. The higher allocation toward infrastructure spending signals that investment-led growth remains central to the economic strategy. Focus on transport connectivity, logistics efficiency and urban economic clusters is likely to generate multiplier effects across the economy, benefiting sectors such as construction materials, engineering, logistics and financial services.

Another important theme is the intent to expand India’s manufacturing capabilities in advanced and strategic areas. The policy direction toward strengthening domestic ecosystems in areas such as pharmaceutical innovation, semiconductors, electronics components, specialty materials and capital equipment reflects an effort to move India higher up the value chain. These initiatives aim to reduce import dependence, enhance competitiveness and improve resilience against global supply chain disruptions, all of which are supportive of long-term structural growth.

A particularly encouraging feature of the Budget is its orientation toward sectors that are likely to define the next phase of global growth. The long-term policy support extended to digital infrastructure, such as data centres, signals an intention to make India a key participant in the global digital economy. Similarly, the renewed push toward nuclear energy indicates forward-looking thinking on energy security and low-carbon power sources. These steps show that policy is not limited to addressing near-term growth but is also laying the groundwork for emerging economic drivers.

The measures aimed at supporting smaller enterprises and improving financial intermediation are equally significant. Steps that ease access to capital, improve receivables financing mechanisms and provide compliance support can strengthen the MSME ecosystem, which is crucial for employment and domestic demand. In addition, mechanisms that help mitigate project risks and deepen bond markets can play a key role in mobilising long-term capital and strengthening the financial architecture.

Importantly, the Budget continues to signal adherence to a path of fiscal consolidation. Maintaining a glide path toward lower deficits and a more sustainable debt trajectory provides comfort on macro stability. Measures that may discourage excessive speculative trading activity in markets could also contribute to more stable participation patterns over time.

Indian equities appear better placed today than a year ago. On a relative basis, India stands out as one of the more resilient growth stories, supported by domestic demand, policy continuity and a strong demographic profile. Also, corporate earnings trends are showing early signs of stabilisation. After a prolonged period of downgrades, the severity of earnings cuts has declined, and forward estimates suggest a gradual improvement in growth over FY26 to 28.

However, the backdrop of global uncertainty reinforces the importance of asset allocation. A disciplined asset allocation helps manage volatility while staying invested through uncertainty.

Within this framework, there is a case for taking incremental higher equity exposure compared to a year ago, but not for aggressive positioning. Incremental and calibrated additions within diversified portfolios are more appropriate. Exposure to funds with flexible mandates is particularly relevant, as market leadership may rotate across sectors, styles and market capitalisations.

In smallcaps, froth has reduced, and euphoria is no longer there, but cycles here tend to be much longer than what investors generally think of, suggesting systematic investment rather than lump-sum exposure.

Precious metals, too, warrant caution after a strong rally and are best held as part of asset allocation strategies rather than standalone allocations.

Debt markets are starting to look attractive, particularly in short-term accrual strategies. This segment offers better visibility on returns with relatively lower interest rate risk.

From a structural perspective, India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies globally. Demographics, formalisation, infrastructure expansion and stronger corporate balance sheets support long-term earnings growth. The Budget strengthens these foundations.

Overall, the message for investors is clear: Stay disciplined, stay diversified, and align portfolios with long-term structural growth while managing near-term uncertainties through asset allocation.

The writer is CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd