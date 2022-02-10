A budget that is ambitious, yet conservative

The Union budget for 2022-23 is a landmark budget. It lays the foundation for taking the country towards a technologically frontline economy with world-class infrastructure that is seamlessly integrated and connects the farthest corners of the country with a multi-modal logistics network. This is its unifying framework as the government attempts to lift the economy to a higher growth trajectory of 8-8.5 per cent in the coming decades.

There is unanimity across all shades of economic opinion that the current policy imperative is to generate employment at a massive scale. This must translate to the objective of fostering a higher growth rate that is shared across all geographic regions and by all income classes. The budget’s underlying philosophical premise is that the higher growth will be triggered only by an upswing of private investment, especially in employment-intensive areas. The government’s role is a supportive one, to facilitate such private investment growth through world-class infrastructure, green energy and adequate supply of required skills. The budget has also attempted to catalyse private investment by a massive increase in public capital expenditure. Moreover, states have also been encouraged to allocate greater resources to infrastructure development by making Rs 1 lakh crore available in interest-free 50-year loans to those that undertake such outlays.

This large dose of public capital expenditure is expected to “crowd in” private investment, thereby setting up a virtuous cycle of investment-enhanced employment, incomes and consumption leading once again to another bout of private investment as capacities are fully utilised. Let me add that better quality and expansion of infrastructure, including access to energy, ensures that the benefits of rapid growth percolate faster to lower-income segments. It reduces inequities and improves opportunities. Plus, the employment intensity of the infrastructure and construction sectors is on average five times that of other sectors. So, such public capex triggers private investment, helps generate employment and spread the benefits of growth over a wider set of beneficiaries.

This growth orientation of the budget was essential to pull the economy decisively out of the shadows of the pandemic-induced shock. In pursuit of this higher growth objective, the finance minister has not hesitated to let the fiscal deficit rise marginally to 6.9 per cent of the GDP in 2021-22 and keep it at 6.4 per cent in 2022-23. The fiscal hawks should note that as growth takes hold and is sustained above 8 per cent, all ratios that are relevant to the rating agencies will improve and will pose no risk of a credit ratings downgrade.

Those who, sometimes mistakenly, simplistically correlate fiscal deficit with higher inflationary pressures would do well to recognise that the present inflation, still within RBI’s tolerance range, is not demand-driven. It is a result of supply-side bottlenecks and constraints. As these constraints are addressed by improvements in logistics and rebuilding of supply chains, inflationary pressures will soften. Therefore, the budget’s laser-like focus on growth and as a corollary on employment generation is just what was required.

The budget, however, is not single-mindedly growth-oriented. It does pay sufficient attention to improving the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid and the MSMEs. By allocating Rs 60,000 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission it will ensure that another 3.8 crore households will receive tap water to add to the 5.5 crore who have already been benefited. With Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, this will transform the lives of crores of citizens who received scant attention during previous regimes. The affordable housing programmes will further improve ease of living. It has several other allocations that will contribute to improving lives. These include an increase of 12 per cent in the education sector budget, which has received more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. People in the arid and relatively poor Bundelkhand region, spread across UP and MP, will see a glimmer of hope of sustained growth as the Ken-Betwa link finally takes off. Five more such river links have been identified and will hopefully spur inter-state cooperation to bring them to fruition.

For MSMEs in the contact-intensive hospitality sector, the budget has earmarked

Rs 50,000 crore of the emergency credit link guarantee scheme. The scheme’s allocation has been raised to Rs 5 lakh crore and the period extended to March 2023. These collateral-free funds will greatly help MSMEs access cheap credit. The sector will also receive an additional boost with the revamping of the CGTMSE scheme, which will ensure additional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore for micro and small enterprises. These measures will broad-base the growth impulse and ensure that employment generation activity is spread across the country.

The budget takes bold steps to usher in an era of chemical-free, ecologically-friendly natural farming in the country. A start will be made by encouraging natural farming on a five kilometre-wide corridor along the Ganges. This will generate income and employment along its entire course while sustaining the environment.

It is worth pointing out that the budget has once again adopted a conservative approach towards resource mobilisation possibilities by keeping tax buoyancy to just about one. This is normally higher especially during the upswing of an investment cycle. Such conservatism gives us the fiscal space to respond effectively to any emergency which may have to be faced in these uncertain times. It is always better to have some firepower in store rather than be strapped for resources. The budget does well to spur growth while taking care of equity aspects and remaining well within the available fiscal space.

The writer is Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog. Views are personal