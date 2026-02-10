The competitive exam cycle for aspirants these days often begins not with preparation, but with scrolling. After sitting for the exam, many immediately dive into speculative “cut-off” (minimum qualifying score) and “result update” videos — mostly detached from reality and designed to monetise anxiety.

This pattern became obvious when the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on January 31 that it would declare the results for the UGC-NET December 2025 examination — for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and PhD admissions — by February 4. Those five days saw speculation multiply across social media platforms, leaving aspirants in a state of constant tension.

Almost every such video garnered 10,000 to 30,000 views, along with a substantial number of comments, highlighting the vulnerability of aspirants whose careers hang on each exam. Many even pleaded with creators to stop making such content, pointing out that it only adds to unnecessary stress.

The truth is, there is no scientific formula for predicting a cut-off; it is essentially an exit poll based on a few opinions. But can this really be harmless? Definitely not. In India, where timelines for exam stages are often uncertain, such speculation becomes especially problematic. Delays in declaring results for one stage leave little time to prepare for the next, making the following round even more anxiety-inducing.

Consider the impact: A video predicting an exaggerated cut-off may demotivate aspirants, even if they clear the first stage, wasting precious time in stress and uncertainty. Conversely, a video predicting an underrated cut-off can create false hope, prompting aspirants to enrol in costly test-series courses, only to face disappointment later.

Competitive examinations are not for the faint-hearted, and today’s environment — obsessed with results — makes that painfully clear. Social-media algorithms do not allow relaxation. Aspirants are constantly notified of new cut-off videos, often pinned with misleading headlines like “Result is Out,” even when the video only speculates that the result may be declared soon. Continuously consuming such content while obsessing over results is mentally and physically exhausting.

Some comments capture this perfectly: “Exam dene ke baad aaj kal bas cut-off videos dekh raha hoon, bed se uthta bhi nahi hoon” (After the exam, I just watch cut-off videos; I don’t even get out of bed). Another reads, “Pagal ho jayenge yeh videos dekh kar” (We will go mad watching these videos).

So, who is to blame? Aspirants, who cannot wait for official results and demand such videos? Or YouTubers, who exploit anxiety to maximise views? Once social-media algorithms take over, accountability disappears. Predict any cut-off or result date — no one is held responsible.

The logic is simple: Audiences get what they consume the most. Most exams now have unofficial WhatsApp or Telegram groups where aspirants vote for their marks in informal polls to estimate the cut-off. YouTubers amplify this, knowing a cut-off video will attract far more attention than a lecture or tutorial. What was once a private discussion has become a monetised spectacle.

It is imperative to discourage such video- and reel-making practices. Aspirants take exams, not elections, where predictions and debates continue endlessly until the official outcome. There is no need for YouTubers to become reporters with their own “exit polls.”

There was a time when aspirants would take a break after an exam before the results were announced. Today, self-regulation remains the best defence against this anxiety-inducing cycle. Learning to step back, focus on well-being, and avoid compulsive consumption of speculative content is crucial — not just for exam success, but for mental health.

The writer is with National Law University, Delhi