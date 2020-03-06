Watch the birdie

The career of Twitter’s co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey could be almost as short-lived, as Wall Street walked into the boardroom. (File Photo) The career of Twitter’s co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey could be almost as short-lived, as Wall Street walked into the boardroom. (File Photo)

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that it was running an experiment in Brazil with “fleets” — tweets that self-destruct the next day. Simultaneously, it came to light that the career of its co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey could be almost as short-lived, as Wall Street walked into the boardroom. “Vulture capitalist” hedge fund Elliott Management has ploughed $1 billion into Twitter and has put four directors on a board of eight. Dorsey could be crowded out.

Silicon Valley stands apart from the rest of American capitalism in protecting founders. In the brick and mortar world, CEOs who do not optimally enrich shareholders are soon replaced. But in California, founders remain pillars of the organisation. They may be protected by special shareholding structures or elevated to a holding company for their protection, as those of Google were. On Dorsey’s watch, Twitter has been growing at a snail’s pace compared to other social media giants, and has struggled as hard as the vastly more profitable Facebook in tackling hate speech and political polarisation online. Besides, Dorsey spends less time on the company than his peers, taking time out for personal interests, which is against the industry’s driven work ethic. The company was wide open for someone like Paul Singer of Elliott to buy an entry ticket.

Loyal employees are organising a hashtag fightback, but in these matters, words don’t really count. Only the numbers do, and they look ominous. It’s clear that if Dorsey goes, it won’t be alone. A sizeable number of employees would follow him out, and maybe build something new. Twitter was born in a San Francisco playground in 2006, where Dorsey had legendarily stood atop a children’s slide and spoken extempore about his idea. Now, if he is ousted, he would have the time to think up the next big idea.

