Turkey-Syria earthquake, another rescue mission decades ago and the tale of two kisses

India’s generous aid to the people of Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquakes has generated tremendous goodwill. A photograph of a Turkish woman embracing and kissing an Indian Army doctor captures the heartwarming sentiment. The photo evoked a vivid memory from my early naval career. I was an Indian Navy Midshipman training under the Royal Navy onboard HMS Gambia, a cruiser in the Mediterranean fleet based in Malta. Vice Admiral Lord Mountbatten was the Commander-in-Chief. In August 1953, the Gambia was engaged in exercises in the Aegean Sea.

On August 12, an Admiralty Signal directed the Gambia to proceed to the Greek island of Cephalonia and carry out relief work in Argostoli, which had been hit by a severe earthquake. At midnight, we were suddenly diverted to Zante, an island in the Ionian Sea, off Greece’s west coast, devastated by an earthquake of a far greater magnitude. We reached Zante the following morning and anchored in the harbour. There was a dense cloud of smoke rising from the island, and fires everywhere.

The signal to proceed to the stricken island transformed the Gambia into a beehive of activity. All relief equipment, medical supplies, food, etc, were mustered and distributed between three rescue platoons. I was in the first platoon comprising seven Midshipmen (six from the Royal Navy and one, me, from the Indian Navy, all aged around 18), two Chief Petty Officers, 15 Seamen and medical staff, led by a young Royal Navy Lieutenant.

Our platoon landed ashore at about 8 am. Zante was a communist island. We were received by a commissar who requested the party to rush immediately to a shattered building about two furlongs away where voices had been heard. On the way, we came across ghastly scenes. Men and women wailed over the dead bodies of their kin. Severely wounded children wept incessantly with no medical aid in sight. I cannot find words to explain the nightmarish sights and sounds. Once we reached the building, we searched for two or three hours, but could only retrieve five dead bodies. All day we were approached by more people pleading with us to rush to nearby buildings where many others were buried under the earthquake debris.

An interesting observation I made during this unfortunate episode was the impact it had on other young Midshipmen versus me. The Royal Navy Midshipmen, devastated by the scenes, had trouble performing their duties while I took things in my stride because of my fortitude. This was because, prior to the unprecedented 1947 India-Pakistan Partition riots, my father had rented a flat in the peaceful New Delhi locality of Paharganj to accommodate several relatives who had fled Pakistan. Suddenly, Paharganj was declared the most disturbed area in Delhi. From our third-floor balcony, we witnessed gruesome scenes on the road below. Rioters mercilessly attacked men, women and children of the opposite camp. This nightmare continued for three days until the military intervened. As a 13-year-old boy, I was deeply affected by the horrific scenes I witnessed, but after a week I became inured to them.

At the end of the day in Zante, while waiting for a boat to take us back to the ship, the commissar returned and said that people had heard cries in the debris of a building behind a church. We rushed to the scene. We were able to retrieve one dead body of a woman. But much to our surprise, a young lad of around 16 crawled out behind her. He refused to be lifted and said he was in perfect order. He explained that a dead body had obstructed his way out from under the debris. He was quite cheerful and embraced me.

After this rescue operation, to my surprise, a lady came running towards me, hugged me tight and planted a huge kiss on my lips! She was the mother of the young lad we had rescued from the building behind the church.

The writer is a retired officer of the Indian Navy