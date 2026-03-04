Last month, India hosted the global AI summit. This week, there are sleepless nights in Delhi over the gathering war in West Asia and the plight of 10 million Indians there. One of the key themes that emerged at the AI summit was how the human element and human agency remain fundamental to trust and accountability in systems. That trust has resurfaced in the current discourse around the war as Anthropic’s Dario Amodei pushes back against the US government on using AI for surveillance and in the battlefield. As the world grapples with these threats, there’s a different path — one rooted in both the quiet progress of domestic reform and the unyielding moral compass of the individual. These two forces could ensure an ethical core in our most powerful technology.

Three recent examples illustrate this idea that trust is forged through the alignment of law with justice. One significant milestone in this pursuit is the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025. By stripping away outdated and discriminatory colonial-era laws , the state signalled a commitment to modernising justice and governance and reshaping the compact between citizen and state. An example is the amendment to the Indian Succession Act, 1925. For decades, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, and Parsis in the former presidencies of Bombay, Madras, and Calcutta were burdened by the discriminatory requirement to obtain court probate for their wills. The omission of Section 213 has removed this geographical and religious disparity, bringing tangible relief to millions. This is the “quiet progress” of reform — the dismantling of archaic barriers to ensure the law reflects the spirit of equality and secures inheritance for the future.