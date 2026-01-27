Donald Trump’s ICE is terrorising American cities. Thousands are being snatched off the streets, and drivers are being pulled over by masked and warrantless ICE agents in unmarked cars. Peaceful activist and mother Renee Good was brutally murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis. The public approval rating for ICE has plummeted since Trump took office, and a majority of Americans now disapprove of ICE. Trump’s own popularity has cratered to an unprecedented low. Yet, the Democratic Party has refused to fight Trump and the Republican Party. This is because creating and funding ICE and super-exploiting immigrant workers for Wall Street’s greed have always been a bipartisan agenda.

The Democrats control the governor’s office and majorities in both houses of the legislature in 16 states. They control the mayor’s office in 67 of the 100 largest cities, many of which have experienced some of the most shocking attacks by ICE. These Democrats could declare today that their cities will stop all collaboration with ICE, and follow through. Data reveals that ICE arrests are substantially greater in states where police and other departments cooperate with and share data with ICE. Democratic mayors and city councils could pass emergency legislation banning local agencies from sharing data with ICE and enforce the law with serious penalties, including firing, for agency heads. Local Democrats could pass emergency legislation banning ICE and all other law enforcement officers from wearing masks. They can use their public platforms, which can reach millions of working people, to launch mass protests and civil disobedience.