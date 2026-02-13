The repeal of the EF does not strengthen global climate efforts. Yet it would be short-sighted for India to view this moment as a reason to dilute ambition.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday repealed what is known as the Endangerment Finding (EF), issued in 2009 by the US’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EF held that global warming due to greenhouse gases endangers public health and the welfare of current and future generations. By revoking it, the EPA is being directed away from its foundational principle that, for nearly two decades, required it to treat these emissions as a matter of human well-being.

Its core mission is to safeguard the natural environment and protect human health from risks and pollution. Over time, it became one of the leading institutions supporting climate action in the US and abroad. The EF provided strong legal backing for mitigation efforts by federal and state authorities and private stakeholders. It also contributed significantly to the adoption of the historic Paris Agreement, and its precursor, the Kyoto Protocol, almost 30 years ago. Even after the US government did not ratify the latter, key stakeholders were able to undertake domestic mitigation actions. The EF, then, became the basis of all subsequent regulations by the EPA. Critically, it ensured that the EPA could not legally ignore climate change or roll back greenhouse gas regulations without justification. This repeal is arguably the most consequential shift in US climate regulation in recent years.