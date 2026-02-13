Opinion What happens when Trump’s America steps back on climate — and what India must do
The US President has repealed the ‘Endangerment Finding’, the basis for the country’s climate mitigation efforts. The decision will have consequences for the global fight against climate change. India shouldn’t lose sight of its own goals
US President Donald Trump on Thursday repealed what is known as the Endangerment Finding (EF), issued in 2009 by the US’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EF held that global warming due to greenhouse gases endangers public health and the welfare of current and future generations. By revoking it, the EPA is being directed away from its foundational principle that, for nearly two decades, required it to treat these emissions as a matter of human well-being.
Its core mission is to safeguard the natural environment and protect human health from risks and pollution. Over time, it became one of the leading institutions supporting climate action in the US and abroad. The EF provided strong legal backing for mitigation efforts by federal and state authorities and private stakeholders. It also contributed significantly to the adoption of the historic Paris Agreement, and its precursor, the Kyoto Protocol, almost 30 years ago. Even after the US government did not ratify the latter, key stakeholders were able to undertake domestic mitigation actions. The EF, then, became the basis of all subsequent regulations by the EPA. Critically, it ensured that the EPA could not legally ignore climate change or roll back greenhouse gas regulations without justification. This repeal is arguably the most consequential shift in US climate regulation in recent years.
Three interrelated questions emerge: Does this signal a re-emergence of fossil fuels in the US? Second, what does it mean for the global emissions pathway? Third, what are its implications for India?
President Trump has consistently argued for expanding domestic fossil fuel production. With regulatory rollbacks, approvals, and financial incentives for the US fossil industry, fossil fuel companies have seen a resurgence in production, profits, and export deals. Oil and gas exploration has seen a fillip, though the economics of coal production are still not being viewed favourably by American investors. However, many investors also view new investments in the fossil fuel industry as high risk, given future uncertainty and technological progress. The repeal of the EF may embolden fossil fuel interests, but it does not automatically alter the broader structural forces driving global energy markets towards lower-carbon options. However, in the US, this action could dampen investor confidence in renewable energy and electric mobility, and the repeal is likely to be challenged in US courts.
Second, the implications extend beyond US borders. The US is not just one of the largest emitters of GHGs, but also a cradle for green innovation. We can expect its own emissions to reduce more slowly, given that these have been on the decline path in the last 20 years, or even increase in the worst-case scenario. More importantly, if investment in low-carbon technology innovation slows, the pace at which new technologies become affordable and scalable globally could be affected. Unless other countries step in to sustain innovation momentum, the global emissions pathway could see slower progress.
For India, this evolving scenario presents a double-edged sword. Mitigation sceptics will clamour to roll back India’s 2070 net-zero pledge or near-term ambitions, citing reduced action by the world’s largest historical emitter. But this situation strengthens the strategic case for India to intensify investment in research, development and deployment of green technologies, from energy-efficient appliances and alternative battery chemistries to advanced solar technologies, carbon capture and storage, and small modular nuclear reactors. These are critical elements for India’s pathway to net zero, as research by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) shows. Doing so would not only accelerate India’s own energy transition but also position it to capture emerging global value chains and create jobs.
The repeal of the EF does not strengthen global climate efforts. Yet it would be short-sighted for India to view this moment as a reason to dilute ambition. Rather, it underscores the importance of steady, growth-aligned climate action. As India hosts the AI Impact Summit, Mumbai Climate Week and the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit in the coming week, it has an opportunity to strengthen resolve and signal its commitment to jobs, growth and a sustainable development pathway. For India, the prudent response lies not in retreat, but in strategic advancement.
The writer is Senior Fellow at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). Views are personal