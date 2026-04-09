Unless we unitedly seize opportunities for India in the new order, we will not realise our manifest destiny.

The interim cessation of hostilities in West Asia has sparked hopes for the restoration of the free flow of energy, people, trade and capital. Yet, the costs weigh heavily on the world — the UNSC was paralysed throughout, economies hurtle towards stagflation and 363 million people fell into food insecurity. Beyond this polycrisis, West Asia has emerged as another theatre in the great-power competition between America and China, who are forging rival geo-economic and geopolitical blocs. This new world order necessitates hard calculus grounded in today’s strategic realities.

First, following the White House’s 2025 National Security Strategy, the US has been violently reordering the global balance of power: Whether it is forced re-hemisphering through the Monroe Doctrine (the war in West Asia, pressures against Latin American nations like Cuba, and circumscribing security guarantees); or the recalibration of global norms (tariffs on over 70 nations, withdrawal from 66 international organisations and treaties, and resource colonisation); or power projection in various theatres (kinetic action in India’s strategic backyard, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an enhanced $1.5 trillion military budget); or supporting populist-autocrats to effect regime changes. Each disruption frees American bandwidth for the Indo-Pacific theatre.