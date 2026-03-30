The threat of airspace closure in West Asia will not dissipate even after “normalcy” returns. The necessary infrastructure and policy should be developed without delay.

I was first introduced to the petroleum business 50 years ago when I commenced my graduate thesis on Iran’s trade policy with a focus on the barter of crude oil for other commodities. The thesis made me appreciate the intricacies of petroleum pricing, and I have since limited my answers to questions on the trajectory of oil prices to three words. I don’t know. This is because the trajectory of prices is determined by six factors, of which only three lend themselves to quantitative rigour — supply, demand and exchange rates. The other three — geopolitics, speculative trade and idiosyncratic leadership — are driven by subjective sentiment.

In a similar vein, this article is no more than reflections on the “off-ramp” ramifications of the current conflict. US President Donald Trump went into this war with a mix of objectives, but one statement has been heard more often than others — “regime change”. He may well achieve this objective, but not quite in the way he meant it. His objective was regime change in Iran. What he may have triggered is a process of regime change elsewhere. In time, high oil prices, supply chain disruptions and recession could erode public support for governments elsewhere. It would be ironic if the theocratic regime in Iran survives but the Republican Party loses its hold over the US Congress in November in a prelude to the loss of the presidency in 2028, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself back in the dock struggling to avoid jail, and the Gulf monarchs who host American air bases witness an outbreak of public protest against Western intervention.