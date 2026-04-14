A president who closes one of the world’s busiest waterways, while making sure American oil exporters benefit from the chaos, is abandoning that role and taking advantage of the system he inherited.

As talks in Islamabad failed, President Donald Trump announced that the US Navy would immediately start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways. The order is broad: American naval forces must stop and inspect any ship entering or leaving the strait. Ships that have paid transit fees to Iran will be intercepted in international waters. Iranian mines in the strait are to be destroyed. If any Iranian force fires on American ships or commercial vessels, the response will be overwhelming force. Trump also said that at some point, the US military would “finish up the little that is left of Iran”. There was no consultation with allies, no legal framework, and no operational plan. There was no sign that anyone in his administration had considered what would happen next. It was just a social media post threatening to blow Iranians “to hell”.

A fifth of the world’s oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz every day before the war began. But Trump understands something that makes this more than just reckless: The pain of a blockade would mostly hurt other countries. This was never India’s war, or Japan’s, South Korea’s, or Germany’s. These countries did not choose this confrontation. Most tried to stay out of it, keeping diplomatic channels open with Tehran while managing their own complicated ties with Washington. They have no say in American foreign policy and no seat at the table.