The recently concluded US midterm elections delivered substantial Democratic majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The electorate overwhelmingly rebuked the Donald Trump administration’s radical revisionist policies at home and abroad. Within the Republican Party, a major debate has emerged over whether the war with Iran contributed to this setback. Vice President J D Vance has openly blamed the war as a principal cause of the outcome, despite having been a key member of the administration. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth may lose his position in the coming days. For many observers, the larger question is whether the election results will embolden a lame-duck Trump to resume an aggressive foreign policy during the remaining two years of his presidency or adopt a more restrained posture while consolidating gains in areas such as tariffs and immigration.

While it is difficult to predict the precise contours of his approach, one thing is clear. Trump subscribes to a “great man” view of presidential power, believing that the presidency should remain largely beyond the reach of Congress and the courts and that he should possess the authority to make far-reaching decisions that he considers vital to American power, security, prosperity, and global dominance. Constrained by a Democratic majority in Congress on domestic policy, he is likely to pursue more disruptive initiatives in foreign affairs, where the legislative and judicial branches have more limited capacity to restrain him. As a result, he may double down on Iran, even if only after a temporary pause, and continue using tariffs against selected countries while simultaneously signing trade agreements with important partners such as Canada and India to demonstrate policy success.

Such trade agreements need not be permanent. Given Trump’s mercurial style, the temptation to amend them or take unilateral action will remain ever present. Other governments, meanwhile, have little incentive to ratify agreements quickly or fully implement them if waiting appears likely to produce a more favourable outcome, especially if they believe the Democrats could recapture the White House in 2028.

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On the Iran front, renewed confrontation appears likely. The Iranian regime has little interest in surrendering its enriched uranium or signing an agreement that would permanently foreclose a nuclear-weapons option. Tehran may also believe that the midterm-election outcome reflects, at least in part, the political costs borne by the administration as a result of Iranian resistance to American and Israeli pressure. President Trump has not ruled out a major strike, which he may view as a necessary means of compelling Iran back to the negotiating table.

Yet the nuclear issue is not going away. Nuclear weapons potentially offer an existential deterrent capability for the Iranian regime, as the experiences of North Korea and Pakistan suggest. Iran’s fence-sitting approach to nuclear acquisition, however, remains its Achilles’ heel. It provides a window of opportunity for the US and Israel, one that would likely close once Tehran acquires a full range of nuclear capabilities and delivery systems capable of reaching Israel. Confident that its core security is guaranteed, a nuclear Iran might then become more willing to engage in proxy conflicts through partners and allies such as Hamas and Hezbollah, much as Pakistan sought to do vis-à-vis India following its nuclear tests in 1998.

The challenge is that Iran possesses substantial asymmetric capabilities and retains leverage over key strategic chokepoints, especially the Strait of Hormuz. These advantages would make it difficult for the US and its Gulf allies to secure a decisive military victory. Tehran’s staying power may depend on the scale of any future US bombing campaign and on Trump’s willingness to sustain military operations beyond a short initial period.

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Despite Trump’s professed reluctance, the logic of escalation could ultimately lead to the deployment of ground forces, potentially without congressional approval, producing a prolonged war of attrition. Such a conflict would further undermine global energy security and destabilise Gulf states. These risks, however, do not appear sufficient to deter either Washington or Jerusalem.

Even if a bombing campaign ends, the region is likely to remain trapped in a frozen conflict punctuated by periodic military clashes. Neither side has a strong incentive to pursue a permanent settlement. Iran’s remaining options are either to relinquish its nuclear materials or rapidly conduct a nuclear test and establish an operational deterrent. The status quo, based on a fence-sitting approach to nuclear acquisition, is unlikely to resolve Iran’s underlying security dilemma.

Renewed war would be a high-risk strategy for both the US and Israel. A cornered Iranian regime could be tempted to strike wherever it can, including critical infrastructure such as desalination facilities and undersea communications cables. There is little guarantee that any future truce would prove durable.

Israel has mobilised society to such an extent that no Israeli government is likely to abandon the military option. Iranian nuclear weapons are now widely viewed in Israel as an existential threat, despite the fact that Israel itself is estimated to possess approximately 200 nuclear weapons. The argument that mutual deterrence would not work in this case is difficult to sustain. Similar concerns were raised when the Soviet Union, China, France, India, Pakistan, and North Korea acquired nuclear weapons. In each case, these weapons ultimately came to be understood primarily as instruments of deterrence.

The more fundamental challenge is whether Iran can moderate its ambitions and evolve into a normal, non-revolutionary middle power pursuing its national interests through conventional means. That transformation remains difficult because the regime continues to project influence beyond its borders through efforts to promote its own version of Islamist ideology.

Trump is also likely to pursue some form of great-power condominium among the US, China, and Russia. He appears to draw inspiration from 19th-century European great-power politics and, perhaps, from the Nixon-era policy of détente. Yet this analogy overlooks a crucial reality: Middle powers today possess far greater agency than they did during either the imperial era or the Cold War.

Efforts to engineer great-power accommodation are unlikely to produce lasting rapprochement because strategic competition between the US and China has become intensely rooted in technological and geopolitical rivalry, particularly in the race for artificial intelligence. Likewise, Russia’s vision for dominance in Europe is unlikely to be acceptable either to Ukraine or to European states that are rapidly strengthening their capabilities to deter further Russian expansion.

The foreign-policy choices of a lame-duck, beleaguered American president are therefore unlikely to fundamentally reshape the calculations of allies or adversaries, even if they prompt temporary adjustments. The next two years of the Trump era are thus likely to remain turbulent, marked by a president presiding over a waning American hegemony whose residual disruptive power can still generate significant geopolitical instability and economic hardship, both in the US and around the world.

The writer is Distinguished James McGill Professor at McGill University, Montreal, Canada