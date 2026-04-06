There was a time when diplomacy was the art of managing complexity. At a time when Iran and the region are in a potentially disastrous situation, the world needs strong diplomacy to be able to solve the escalating crisis of the Strait of Hormuz. Unfortunately, that is not the conclusion that US President Donald Trump has arrived at. Trump referred to his European allies as “cowards” for their reluctance to assist in opening the Strait of Hormuz. It looks like many European countries, such as France, have chosen the art of good old diplomacy against America’s aggressive approach. In fact, though American military solidarity holds in the war on Iran, Trump’s explanation of the rationale behind this war and how it will end is becoming increasingly illogical and nonsensical.

It is also a fact that the Iran war is spreading much further than the American President expected. Trump seems to have begun a conflict without having a plan to get out of it. His inability to navigate complexity has him frustrated and vowing to bomb Iranian targets hard enough to send the country “back to the Stone Age”. This is not a war strategy; it looks more like mass murder. The truth is that the use of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima or the carpet bombings in the German city of Dresden by the US and British bombers on February 13, 1945, are outside of the political and military norms of today’s world. If this happens, America will turn into a “beast state” and the normalisation of war crimes will become the inevitable offshoot of the militarisation of American foreign policy.