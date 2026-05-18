The drumbeat around US President Donald Trump’s visit to China seemed louder than deserved, given what was finally delivered. But perhaps that was the intention. The gap in a US presidential visit to China — nine years — and the power-packed business delegation that accompanied the President definitely seemed worthy of the hype before the summit. However, close watchers of US-China relations cautioned that any expectation of a breakthrough in bilateral relations between the two largest economies and military powers of the world should be tempered by structural realities. Yet, Trump brought a fresh approach to the table through calibrated pressure on China that could provide economic openings for the US government and companies.

The visit did not resolve any of the long-standing issues for obvious reasons. Some theorists would argue that both the US and China may have reached a plateau when it comes to the positive aspects of the relationship, while the competitive framework of the bilateral relationship remains dynamic. Neither China nor the US should expect a ceding of ground to the other’s advantage in an effort to make nice, and friction in areas such as technology, export controls, rare earths, regional balancing, etc., is likely to continue. Yet, Trump appeared to want to establish, quite firmly, red lines with China’s President Xi Jinping during the visit. The standout issue was Taiwan, where China portrayed the issue as the defining feature of stability in US-China relations. The lack of a commensurate response from the US on China’s rhetoric appears to be a quid pro quo for an economic modus vivendi.