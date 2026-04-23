Tracks to transformation: Modernisation is powering a safer, faster Indian Railways

More than 25,000 trains run across India every day. They carry more than 20 million passengers daily and move large quantities of coal, iron ore, grains, steel, cement and other commodities across a network of over 1,37,000 km of tracks.

The track is the foundation on which this entire system works. When it is in good shape, trains run safely at higher speeds. When it is not, the results range from speed restrictions and delays to safety risks. A cracked rail, a loose fitting or a clogged ballast bed can all affect how a train moves.

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Keeping in view the importance of track, Indian Railways started a wide-ranging modernisation programme over a decade ago. The work covered track renewal using modern machines, testing and inspection through advanced methods, mechanised maintenance, safety fencing, etc. Together, these efforts have changed the condition of the network in a visible way.

Since 2014, about 55,000 km of tracks have been renewed, thus improving safety and ride quality and reducing the need for frequent repairs. Around 44,000 track km of long rail panels (260 m each) have been laid. Longer panels mean fewer joints, which leads to smoother and safer train movement. Over 80,000 track km of stronger 60-kg rails are now in use, supporting heavier loads and higher speeds.

Laying stronger rail is important, but so is finding problems early. Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD) testing has been carried out across about 36.2 lakh track km and 2.25 crore welds, checking for hidden cracks inside the rail that cannot be seen from the outside. As a result, rail and weld failures have come down by about 90 per cent, a shift from fixing problems after the event to preventing them beforehand.

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Other methods now in use include phased-array testing for flash-butt welds, magnetic-particle inspection for new welds, and GPS-enabled Oscillation Monitoring Systems (OMS) that measure ride quality and pinpoint the exact location of rough spots on the track.

The track machine fleet has doubled from 748 in 2014 to 1,785 in 2026. These machines carry out tamping, ballast cleaning and rail grinding better, faster and more evenly than manual work.

Machines have made a notable difference in deep screening of ballast — the layer of crushed stone beneath the track that provides drainage, absorbs vibration, and keeps the track stable. Over time, ballast stones get powdered under the constant weight and vibration of passing trains, clogging the bed and reducing its ability to function. Screening restores the track bed to proper condition. This work has been carried out across more than 1 lakh track km, mostly by machine.

To remove surface defects and hence to improve riding quality and safety, grinding of rail has been done for more than 1 lakh km.

With train traffic growing each year, maintenance windows between trains are shrinking. Machines help get more done in less time without disrupting services. But safety also depends on how trains pass through points and crossings. Indian Railways has taken up several supporting measures alongside track renewal.

About 17,500 km of safety fencing has been installed, especially where trains run above 110 kmph, helping prevent trespassing by people and cattle. At points and crossings, 36,000 thick-web switches and 7,500 weldable CMS crossings have been provided — these last longer and allow smoother train movement. Wider, heavier sleepers adopted in 2019 improve stability, particularly during summer heat. H-beam sleepers on girder bridges and long welded rails through yards have further strengthened the network.

One of the clearest results of track modernisation is the increase in speed potential.

Track supporting 130 kmph and above has grown from 6 per cent to nearly 23 per cent. Track fit for 110 kmph and above has risen from about 40 per cent to 80 per cent. This has reduced journey times, improved punctuality, and made it possible to run semi-high-speed services like the Vande Bharat Express.

The combined effect of these modernisation measures is reflected in the safety numbers. Consequential train accidents fell from 135 in 2014–15 to 16 in 2025–26 — a drop of about 89 per cent. The accident rate per million train kilometres improved from 0.11 to 0.01 — a 90 per cent improvement. This has come during a period when traffic has grown: More trains, more passengers, but fewer incidents.

A web-enabled Track Management System (TMS) now brings together data from ultrasonic testing, ride quality readings and track geometry into one platform, making it easier to set priorities and act in time.

Twelve years ago, 60 per cent of India’s railway track was limited to below 110 kmph, rail fractures were common and most maintenance was manual. Today, nearly 80 per cent of the network handles 110 kmph or above, rail and weld failures have fallen by 90 per cent and close to 1,800 track machines are at work. For millions of passengers and the businesses that depend on rail freight, these changes are making a real difference — smoother journeys, shorter travel times, and a more dependable network. The work is not finished, but progress shows what steady effort and continued investment can achieve.

The writer is Union Minister for Railways; Information & Broadcasting; Electronics & Information Technology