Who is a child? The question was never easy to answer, partly because the term “child” is used in so many ways. In India, it applies to grown-up adults as well as real children. College and university teachers commonly refer to their students as “bachche”. In the meanwhile, real children and their education are routinely neglected and poorly planned. Neglect takes many forms, ranging from early indoctrination to ill-conceived imposition of complex items of knowledge and devices. The smartphone is one such device. Mothers use it as a babysitter and education policymakers treat it as a learning tool. Its detrimental impact on children’s intellectual development is no longer a matter of debate, yet governments in many countries are still reluctant to recognise the problem. Some governments have now taken belated, radical steps to ban the smartphone and related digital devices in elementary schools. Neither the central nor state governments in our country have woken up to notice the mounting evidence available to stop the digital avalanche outside elementary school gates.

Little surprise, therefore, that one doesn’t meet children unscarred by digital exposure. I met one such child during a recent train ride. I had a long conversation with this UKG (upper kindergarten) child about life and literature. She was interested in words, poetry, and signs of ageing. She was equally fluent in Hindi and English. She enjoyed listening to some old Hindi nursery rhymes I knew and recited some new ones that I had not heard before. And there were the usual English rhymes as well. She also explained how the three sections of her kindergarten are organised. One thing was clear: She had no interest in the smartphone her mother was busy with. Apparently, her teachers at the Convent of Jesus and Mary had protected her from the phone, its treasure trove of stories, visuals and rhymes.