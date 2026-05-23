India could benefit from a deeper alignment with the US’s technology. But India should be well aware of the hubris the US brings to the table. It is convinced that India is far behind in technology and that China is not a serious technology option for India. So, it will come begging to the table.

As United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins an important visit, India needs to confront hard truths about the Indo-US relationship. Of late, India, like much of the world, gives the striking impression of a deer being caught in the headlights. The US is not just untrustworthy, it is currently the biggest wrecking ball to hit global stability. But dependence on China carries its own discomfort. There are no effective alternative coalitions yet to counteract these powers. Many of India’s wounds, however, are self-inflicted. India will have to wean itself away from its own delusions.

First, any dealings with the US have to account for not just bilateral considerations or worries about China, but the entire global context. Indian foreign policy has been hugely diminished because we now operate on the assumption that we should focus on our interests, narrowly understood, even if the world be damned. India is not uniquely at fault. But the idea that bilateral wins or very short-term tactical considerations alone can create the space for India’s rise is myopic. Given India’s history, it is absolutely astonishing that it is the one country that, in the international system is, for all practical purposes, condoning not one but two imperial projects. India was tepid in its defence of international law when Russia invaded Ukraine. Its near silence, and the open and practical embrace of Israel and the US’s strategic objectives on Iran, is damning. India talks the language of civilisation, sovereignty and multipolarity, but is increasingly comfortable with imperial coercion. But these imperial projects directly harm India’s material interests as well. As we have belatedly acknowledged, the war in Iran will do more material damage to our economy than any adversary could. We have to return to thinking that what is good for the world will, in the long run, be good for us as well. This requires recognising the US, in the current form, for what it is — an imperial power unleashing a new and dangerous nihilism in the world order. It’s not a saviour, it is a threat.