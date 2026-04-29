At a time when non-communicable diseases dominate global health conversations, the thyroid gland, small yet metabolically powerful, is emerging as a barometer of how modern life is altering human biology. At the 35th annual scientific meeting of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology in Las Vegas, the Hossein Gharib Educational Lectureship offered an opportunity to reflect on a small gland with a large message. The lecture, ‘Impact of Iodine on Thyroid Autoimmunity, Goiter and Oncogenesis’, centred on one simple truth: In thyroid physiology, more is not always better. Both deficiencies and excess can be harmful. The thyroid operates within a narrow biological window, and when iodine intake strays outside this range, disease follows.

The thyroid gland lives by balance. Too little iodine, and it struggles — goiter, hypothyroidism, nodular disease, impaired neurodevelopment. Too much, and it may rebel — autoimmunity, thyrotoxicosis, thyroiditis, altered disease patterns. Endocrinologists call this a U-shaped curve. Life calls it wisdom. For decades, iodine deficiency was the enemy. Iodised salt became one of public health’s greatest success stories, including in India. But today, iodine exposure is no longer limited to dieting. Iodine also comes from supplements, seaweed-based products, processed foods, iodinated contrast, antiseptics, and unregulated “health” practices. Environmental exposures, from plastics like bisphenol A to fluoride and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals, are interacting with iodine biology in ways that amplify risk.