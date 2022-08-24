To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

I am confused by two important issues facing us. One, flying the Indian flag on the 75th year of Independence, and two, the little work being done by elected MPs in Parliament. Both relate to freedom of individual expression in a thriving democracy. The first issue arises when some say that they will not fly the national flag. They feel that they are always patriotic and it is not necessary to show it for a few days this time. I respect their freedom of choice. It’s not at all compulsory to wave the flag as the Prime Minister had merely requested people to do so for “har ghar tiranga”, at least on Independence Day. But, if we were to take the rationale further, then there is no need to celebrate a special occasion, through acts like the singing of the national anthems of the two countries before a cricket match or the Olympic committee playing the national anthem of the country that wins a gold medal. This is a mark of respect for a special occasion and we should honour it. There is no question of freedom of choice here. By the way, I stand in cinema halls when the national anthem is sung before a film. And I don’t think it should be played before a source of entertainment like a film, but stand I will.

This raises a philosophical question: Should I exercise my freedom of choice and not stand? Should I not respect my flag and anthem? This results in a sense of confusion in me. Which one outweighs the other – mental freedom or the sentiment of showing respect? Obviously, the latter wins for me. Leon Festinger’s dissonance theory clearly states that the mind finally compels a consonance by forcing one to take either option. For example, some continue to smoke despite all the research showing that it leads to cancer. The smoker’s mind brings about consonance by quoting those who did not get cancer, despite smoking all their lives. There are many such examples. The many who don’t or have given up smoking are appalled by those who continue to smoke. This brings me back to my question of being against those who feel that they are patriotic even if they don’t show it by waving a flag or standing for our anthem.

For most, it’s a lack of respect and, equally important, going against a request of the Prime Minister (whoever it may be). I am not a member of any political party, but I feel that for special occasions like the 75th year of Independence or an emergency like a war, the nation should come together. We need to do it openly and not privately. Freedom of choice should take a backseat and be used for different occasions. I was born in the year of our Independence and I feel that we must honour those who gave their lives for our Independence and the armed forces who continue to ensure that we are free. Just a gesture was needed. Refusing to offer to even do that is a reflection that one disregards emotion merely to prove a point.

The second and perhaps more important issue is that there seems to be no work taking place in Parliament. The Opposition parties feel that the ruling party is bulldozing itself into our lives. The Opposition must realise that they are in a minority in Parliament and must plan for the future in the hope that they will finally gain a majority in the coming elections. They do not realise that by walking out and opposing for the sake of it, they are actually harming whatever chances they have in 2024.

They must stay in Parliament and state their position clearly, even if they are overruled. The ruling party, on the other hand, must also communicate in unambiguous terms the rationale behind their position. They must control the narration and let the Opposition react. They must expect them to cherry-pick what they wish to highlight as the failings of the BJP and the BJP must show what they have achieved. The people don’t expect the elected MPs to take to the streets and hold placards in Parliament. This should be left to political workers outside the House. Those who are inside, on the other hand, should use the Parliament to state their parties’ views. Perhaps no work, no pay should be made a rule. Parliament is for healthy debate, not for unruly behaviour, which results in nothing really happening.

Freedom of expression comes with responsibilities. The people live in an ever-evolving society and it continues to reflect what it thinks. The flag issue and the behaviour of all MPs must not be treated as yet another freedom of expression issue. It’s finally in our hands as to how we showcase freedom in India and ultimately for ourselves. In many ways, both can have a far-reaching impact and we must pause to think of where we wish India to go and what we wish it to become. Till then, this will always remain a fragile issue.

The writer is an independent business consultant