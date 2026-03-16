Even when recruitment is conducted, it often gets stalled in courts. The UGC has tried to lay down guidelines for recruitment. But they have been inadequate and have changed frequently

Faculty deficit is a major reason for the precarious state of public higher education in the country. According to a report of the parliamentary standing committee on education, released last year, 26 per cent of the sanctioned teaching posts are vacant in centrally funded institutions. The picture is murkier for state public universities, which face a faculty shortage of up to 40 per cent.

Even when recruitment is conducted, it often gets stalled in courts. The UGC has tried to lay down guidelines for recruitment beginning with its 2010 regulations. But they have been inadequate and have changed frequently. The performance-based appraisal system was complicated and became impractical when the number of applications went up. The UGC had to replace it in 2018 with another criterion, which has its own limitations. On the one hand, a simplified weightage-based academic score for shortlisting the candidates was introduced, and on the other, institutions were left free to decide the number of candidates to be called for an interview.