Every aI system begins with data, and every dataset begins with people. When people are absent from that data, AI inherits those gaps. The AI pipeline is not merely a technological conduct of code, silicon and compute power; it is fundamentally a human pipeline. It begins before the first line of code is written and shapes decisions affecting millions. India ranks among the world’s leading AI-ready nations, powered by Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and a thriving innovation ecosystem. Yet beneath this progress lies a structural contradiction. While India produces one of the world’s largest pools of women STEM graduates, women steadily disappear as the AI pipeline advances. At every stage, the pipeline leaks talent, lived experience, and innovation.

The challenge is evident in the numbers: In STEM foundation, women account for 43 per cent of India’s STEM graduates; in the tech workforce, representation falls to 26 per cent; in advanced AI roles, only 12 per cent of professionals are women; In senior AI leadership, women hold just 10 per cent of senior AI leadership positions.