With the Lancet Commission on Reimagining India’s Health System being launched last month, it is worth pausing to ask: Are we building a health system for yesterday’s diseases or tomorrow’s India? Soon after Ayushman Bharat was rolled out, a beneficiary asked me something that has stayed with me: “Card toh mil gaya hai, par ilaaj ka raasta kaun dikhayega (We have got the card, but who will guide us towards treatment)?” That goes to the heart of India’s health challenge — not just paying for care, but ensuring that people are guided through the system with dignity and continuity.

As the founding CEO of Ayushman Bharat, I have seen both the promise and the limits of health reform at close quarters. When the scheme was launched, many doubted whether India could pull off the world’s largest government-funded health assurance programme. Eight years on, the outcomes are hard to ignore. More than 10 crore hospital treatments have been provided, and by one estimate, households have saved nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in out-of-pocket expenditure.